Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat on Saturday; to address party workers and meet Rajkot fire victims’ kin

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Ahmedabad city in Gujarat on Saturday, where he will address party workers, a party leader said. Gandhi will also meet the family members of those who lost their lives in various tragedies in Gujarat in the recent past, including the Rajkot game zone fire, the boat capsize incident in Vadodara and Morbi bridge collapse.

Amit Shah to launch scheme to offer 50% subsidy on nano-fertilisers on Saturday

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will on Saturday launch a central scheme to provide 50% assistance to farmers for purchasing nano-fertilisers in the current fiscal. The scheme AGR-2 will be unveiled at a conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, commemorating the 102nd International Day of Cooperatives on July 6 and the third foundation day of the Union Ministry of Cooperation, an official statement said.

Heavy rain disrupts daily life in Uttarakhand, Himachal; Assam flood situation remains grim

Heavy rain disrupted daily life in vast swathes of north India including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday while the flood situation in Assam remained grim with major rivers flowing above the danger mark and more than 20 lakh people affected. The Met office in Shimla has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on Saturday. Heavy rain is likely to continue in eastern Rajasthan on Saturday, which could decrease subsequently on Sunday and Monday. The Met office has predicted generally cloudy skies in Delhi with light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, on Saturday. It has also forecast heavy rainfall during the next four to five days. According to IMD’s Bhubaneswar regional centre, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over East-central Bay of Bengal, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall on Saturday.

New-Gen India stars hail T20 WC triumph, eye their own glory

India’s emotional and epochal triumph in the just-concluded T20 World Cup found its resonance in Gen-Next stars such as Shubman Gill and Riyan Parag who termed it as an “inspiration” while vowing to bring more glory to the nation in future. The new line of Indian players is in Harare to play a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which is starting from Saturday at the Harare Sports Club.