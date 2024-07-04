GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - July 04, 2024 10:41 pm IST

People queue at a polling station in London

People queue at a polling station in London

Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras on Friday

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras on Friday following the stampede in which 121 people were killed, party officials said on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai told PTI that Gandhi will also meet the family members of the victims.

U.K. election results on Friday

The U.K. voted in a landmark general election on Thursday, with voters made their ballot count at 40,000 polling stations across the country. Final outcome after all the votes have been counted expected by around 10 a.m. (local time) on Friday.

Jailed Engineer Rashid, Amritpal to take oath as Lok Sabha members on Friday

Jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid are set to take oath as Lok Sabha members on Friday, subject to some conditions in their parole orders. While Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, is in Delhi’s Tihar jail in a terror funding case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Singh is lodged in a prison in Assam’s Dibrugarh district for offences under the National Security Act. Singh, 31, and Rashid, 56, won the recent Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, respectively, as Independents while being incarcerated.

Delhi High Court to hear on Friday Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in corruption case

New Delhi: Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court would hear on Friday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking bail in the corruption case registered by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Iran Presidential runoff on Friday

Hard-line Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili, 58, stands on the precipice of being elected as Iran’s next president as he faces a runoff election Friday against the little-known reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon.

India look to finetune strategies in T20I series against SA ahead of Asia Cup, WC

Indian women’s team will be eager to use the three-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning here from Friday, as a testbed to finetune its strategies before hitting the road to the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

