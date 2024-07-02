Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Hathras stampede: Yogi Adityanath likely to visit Hathras on Wednesday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Hathras on Wednesday in the wake of the stampede during a religious congregation in which over 100 persons have lost their lives, a senior government official said. In the biggest such tragedies in recent years, devotees suffocated to death and their bodies piled atop each other in the stampede that took place at a ‘satsang’ in the district’s Phulrai village.

Budget session of Rajasthan Assembly to begin on Wednesday

The budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly will commence on Wednesday, an official statement said on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari will present the full budget for the current financial year during the session, according to the statement.

Calcutta High Court to hear Bengal Governor’s defamation suit against Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday

A defamation suit filed by West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to be taken up for hearing before the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday.

T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team expected to return home on Wednesday

The Rohit Sharma-led squad, its support staff, some BCCI officials, and the players’ families have been stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for the past two days due to hurricane Beryl. The team won the title on Saturday after defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final. The contingent is expected to leave Bridgetown at 6 p.m. (local time) and land in Delhi on Wednesday at 7.45 p.m. IST, according to a source. The players will be later felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the schedule of that event has not yet been finalised.

