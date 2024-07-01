Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi likely to respond to Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond on July 2 evening to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, sources said. The debate in Lok Sabha is likely to conclude on July 2 evening, following which Modi would respond, the sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NDA parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi likely to speak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the NDA’s parliamentary party meeting on July 2, in what will be his first speech to the MPs of the ruling bloc during the first session of Parliament since he assumed office for a third term.

NEET UG row: Students call for march towards Parliament to press their demands

The students, who have been been staging a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar here against the irregularities in NTA held examinations — NEET UG, PG, and UGC NET, have called for a march towards the Parliament on Tuesday to press their demands. The indefinite sit-in strike of the protesting students entered the sixth day on July 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excise policy case: Delhi HC to hear CM Kejriwal’s plea against arrest by CBI

The Delhi High Court will hear on July 2 Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. The petition, which was filed on July 1, has been listed for hearing before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

NIA agrees to let Engineer Rashid take oath as MP, court to give order

Jailed Kashmiri leader and newly elected MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, is likely to take oath on July 5 after the NIA on July 1 gave its consent before a special court. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh will pass an order on the matter on July 2. The NIA’s counsel said Rashid’s oath-taking should be subject to some conditions like not speaking to the media.

Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend SCO summit from July 2

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 24th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana from July 2 to 6, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on July 1. Xi will also pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

Heavy rains lash parts of Gujarat, red alert for some districts

The IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for several districts in Gujarat till July 2 morning, forecasting extremely heavy rain in Surat, Navsari, Valsad in south Gujarat as well as Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Dwarka and Kutch districts in Saurashtra-Kutch region. The IMD said heavy to very heavy rain would lash parts of Gujarat during the next two days and an ‘orange alert’ has been issued for these districts for July 2 and 3.

Pankaj Advani eyes hat-trick glory at Asian Billiards Championship

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani will aim for a hat-trick of titles in the Asian Billiards Championships beginning in Riyadh on July 2. The four-day tournament is set to showcase top-tier talent from across Asia, including the Indian trio of Advani, Sourav Kothari, and Dhruv Sitwala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.