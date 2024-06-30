Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Parliament set to witness stormy debate

Parliament is set to witness heated debates on a range of issues like the NEET paper leak row, the Agnipath initiative and inflation when both houses reconvene on July 1.

Curtain falls on British-era laws, new criminal laws come into effect on July 1

Three new criminal laws will come into effect across the country from Monday, bringing widespread changes in India’s criminal justice system and ending colonial-era laws. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

IMD issues red alerts for northeastern States

The IMD issued a red alert for several northeastern States, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days. Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, confirmed that the monsoon is currently in the active phase, with significant precipitation expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. The IMD has also forecast overcast conditions and heavy rain on July 1 and 2 in Delhi. It also said that heavy rains at isolated places in Delhi and adjoining states are very likely till July 4.

Assault case: Delhi HC to pass order on Bibhav Kumar’s plea

The Delhi High Court will on July 1 deliver its verdict on the issue of maintainability of a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence.

Excise scam: HC to pass order on bail pleas of K Kavitha

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Jule 1 its order on bail pleas of BRS leader K Kavitha in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Supreme Court to hear AAP MLA’s plea challenging arrest in money-laundering case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra’s plea challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case on July 1. A vacation bench of Justice CT Ravikumar and Justice Manoj Misra is likely to hear the matter.

Centre to launch special campaign for redressal of family pensioners’ grievances

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will launch a special campaign for the effective redressal of family pensioners’ grievances on July 1. Presently, around 90,000 cases are being registered on an online Centralised Pension Grievance and Redress System (CPENGRAMS) in a year, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Indian Navy chief to visit Bangladesh

Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will be on an official visit to Bangladesh for four days from July 1 to 4. The visit is aimed at consolidating bilateral defence relations between India and Bangladesh and exploring new avenues for Naval cooperation,a Navy press release said.

Hungary’s populist Orban to take over EU presidency as many issues hang in the balance

When Hungary takes over the helm of the European Union on July 1, many politicians in Brussels will have the same thing on their minds: whether populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban will use the role to further his reputation as the bloc’s main spoiler.

Two wildfires are burning near Greece’s capital, fueled by strong winds

Two large wildfires were burning on June 30 near Greece’s capital of Athens, and authorities sent emergency messages for some residents to evacuate and others to stay at home and close their windows to protect themselves from smoke. Hot and dry weather, combined with strong winds, are helping spread the fires. Temperatures in the low 30s Celsius are expected to rise on July 1 and 2.

Euro 2024: Neighbors France and Belgium meet in heavyweight contest with Mbappé still wearing a mask

France and Belgium meet in the pre-quarterfinals at the European Championship on July 1. The neighbours are the top two European nations in the FIFA rankings — France is at No. 2 and Belgium at No. 3 — but they haven’t been playing like it so far.

Euro 2024: Portugal brings title-winning experience to face knockout rounds newcomer Slovenia

Portugal plays Slovenia on July 1 in the pre-quarterfinals at the European Championship. The game kicks off at 9 pm local time (1900 GMT) at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt.