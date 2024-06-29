Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Heavy downpour in north India, IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next 5 days

The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in north India over the next four to five days. The IMD forecast moderate to heavy rainfall on June 29, with an even heavier spell anticipated on June 30 and July 1. In Himachal Pradesh, an ‘orange’ alert was issued for heavy downpour and thunderstorms from June 30 to July 2. The IMD also issued a yellow alert for parts of Telangana on June 30, predicting light to moderate rains in some areas.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to take over as Indian Army Chief

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, on June 30, will take over as the next chief of the Indian Army on Sunday succeeding Gen Manoj Pande on completion of his 26-month tenure.

Jaishankar to visit Qatar; focus on boosting energy and trade ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Qatar on June 30 to hold talks with Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani with a focus on exploring ways to expand bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, investment and energy.

PM Modi to release three books on Venkaiah Naidu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release three books on former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu on his 75th birthday on June 30. The event is scheduled to take place at the Anvaya Convention Centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, and Modi will release the books via videoconferencing.

Far right scents power as tense France braces for snap vote

A divided France braces for high-stakes parliamentary elections that could see the anti-immigrant and eurosceptic party of Marine Le Pen sweep to power in a historic first. On June 29, voting begins in France’s overseas territories that span the globe, before it gets underway on the mainland on June 30.

Outrage as Afghan women excluded from U.N.-led talks with Taliban

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities will meet international envoys on June 30 in Qatar for talks presented by the United Nations as a key step in an engagement process, but condemned by rights groups for sidelining Afghan women.

Badminton Asia Junior Championships: India book quarterfinal berth with 3-2 win over Philippines

India sealed its spot in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship with a 3-2 win over the Philippines in their second Group C clash in Yogyakarta on June 29. India will now face hosts Indonesia to decide the group winner on June 30.