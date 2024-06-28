Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Marauding India up against resolute South Africa in epic T20 World Cup finale

A firm grip on emotions will be crucial when the formidable Indian team, desperate to end its lengthy title drought, makes another attempt at getting the monkey off its back against a South African side, which is unfamiliar with the winning feeling, in the T20 World Cup final in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah to chair BJP meeting on Haryana polls in Panchkula on Saturday

With the ruling BJP gearing up for the assembly polls to be held in October, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a party meeting in Panchkula on Saturday.

Delhi faces rain fury; records highest rainfall in 88 years

Delhi recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall on Friday, the highest since 1936 for the month of June, and the weatherman predicted more spells over the weekend in the national capital. The Met office has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, their speed reaching up to 30 to 40 kilometres per hour for Saturday, as the city will be on an “orange” alert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclonic circulation brings widespread rains in Gujarat; wet spell to continue till July 3

A cyclonic circulation active over south Gujarat brought widespread rains in several parts of the State on Friday and the wet spell will continue for the next five days, weather office said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for south Gujarat, predicting the possibility of heavy showers on Saturday.

Heavy rains likely to continue in parts of Odisha over weekend

Under the impact of a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains are expected in some districts, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty. Heavy Rains are likely in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts on Saturday, she said. On Sunday, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Keonjhar would receive heavy rains, she added.

First batch of Amarnath Yatra with over 4,600 pilgrims arrive in Kashmir

The 52-day pilgrimage will begin from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal — on Saturday and conclude on August 19.

Polls have closed in a Mongolia parliament election marked by efforts to woo disillusioned voters

Preliminary results were expected by early Saturday morning after voting ended at 10 pm across the vast but sparsely populated country.

India blank Vietnam 5-0 in Badminton Asia Junior Championships

India started their Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships campaign with a thumping 5-0 win over Vietnam in their Group C opener at Yogyakarta in Indonesia on Friday. The mixed doubles combination of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vennala K came back from a game down to beat Pham Van Truong and Bui Bich Phuong 17-21 21-19 21-17 to put India ahead. Pranay Shettigar then defeated Tran Quoc Khanh 10-21 21-18 21-17 to double India’s lead. Senior national finalist Tanvi Sharma then wrapped up the contest with a 21-13 21-18 win over Tran Thi Anh. India will next take on the Philippines in the second round-robin tie on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.