Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Opposition to raise NEET, other issues in both houses of Parliament on Friday

Leaders of the INDIA opposition bloc have decided to raise the NEET issue in both houses of Parliament on Friday and members will give notices in this regard, sources have said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the INDIA bloc floor leaders on Thursday, they said, adding that opposition members are set to file adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha and under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha.

Anurag Thakur to initiate discussion on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha on Friday

BJP leader and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur is likely to initiate the discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply on the debate expected on July 2, sources said.

NEET-UG case: CBI nabs two from Patna, records statements of candidates in Godhra

The CBI on Thursday made its first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case, taking two people in custody in Patna while three candidates in Gujarat who had allegedly solicited help to clear the exam recorded their statements with the probe agency, officials said. The CBI has approached a special court in Godhra, seeking the remand of five accused who were arrested by the Gujarat police in connection with the paper leak case. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Friday, officials said.

Amid tight security, first batch of Amarnath yatra to leave Jammu on Friday

Amid multi-tier security escort, the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims will depart for twin base camps in Kashmir from Jammu on Friday, marking the beginning of this year’s pilgrimage from Jammu.

Heavy rain likely across West Bengal from Friday

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur across West Bengal from Friday, owing to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the Met Department said on Thursday.

Mongolia holds an election Friday. Its people see the government as benefiting the wealthy

A parliamentary election will be held in Mongolia on Friday for the first time since the body was expanded to 126 seats, adding some uncertainty to a vote that has been monopolised by two political parties and plagued by corruption.

First candidate drops out of Iran presidential election, due to take place Friday amid voter apathy

A candidate in Iran’s presidential election withdrew from the race late Wednesday, becoming the first to back out in order for hard-liners to coalesce around a unity candidate in the vote to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi.

G-secs to be included in JP Morgan Bond Index from Friday

Indian government bonds or government securities (G-secs) would be included in JP Morgan-Emerging Market Bond Index beginning Friday, a move that will bring down borrowing cost for the government.