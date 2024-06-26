Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

President Murmu to address joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, where she is expected to unveil the priorities of the newly-elected government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trinamool MLAs fail to take oath, governor leaves for Delhi

The deadlock over the swearing-in of two newly elected Trinamool legislators continued on Wednesday as West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose refused to hold the programme in the Assembly as requested by them, and instead left for New Delhi, officials said. Miffed by the development, the two MLAs, Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar, said they would again write to the Governor and would continue their sit-in protest on Thursday too inside the Assembly premises.

Former Foreign Secretary Muchkund Dubey dies

Former Foreign Secretary Muchkund Dubey died at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday due to health complications, one of his friends said. He was 90. The funeral has been planned at Lodhi Road Crematorium in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Piyush Goyal to meet exporters on Thursday to discuss ways to boost shipment

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will meet different export promotion councils on Thursday to discuss ways to further promote the growth rate in the country’s outbound shipments, an industry official said.

Gukesh starts as favourite, Praggnanandhaa cynosure of all eyes

World Championship challenger D. Gukesh starts as the favourite to win his first major tournament since the triumph at the Candidates while R. Praggnanandhaa will also eye success in the 2024 Grand Chess Tour (GCT), the sport’s richest tournament, which begins Bucharest from Thursday.

India’s top athletics stars vie for Olympics berths at National Inter-State Championships

The absence of Olympic javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra notwithstanding, there will be no lack of star power as the country’s remaining top track and field athletes vie for Paris Olympics berths during the National Inter-State Championships beginning in Panchkula on Thursday.

India look to beat knockout stage nerves, eye revenge against England in T20WC semis

With a refreshingly aggressive batting approach, India would look to avoid the knockout stage jitters plaguing them for over a decade when they take on defending champions England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in Georgetown on Thursday.