Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Lok Sabha Speaker election on Wednesday

BJP’s Om Birla will fight it out with Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress for the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post after efforts to reach a consensus between the government and the opposition failed on Tuesday. The voting will take place on Wednesday. Both Birla and Suresh filed their nominations as NDA and INDIA bloc candidates, respectively.

Nagaland to vote in historic civic body polls on Wednesday

Nagaland will conduct the first elections to its civic bodies in two decades on Wednesday, officials said. The northeastern State has three municipal councils and 36 town councils, and the last elections were held in 2004.

AAP to hold ‘badlav jansamvad’ in Haryana; workers, leaders to visit every village

“Did people get jobs? Did farmers get benefits? What people expect how their next government should be, all these things will be asked during the event which will start from Wednesday,” AAP national general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP, Sandeep Pathak, said in Karnal on Tuesday.

Julian Assange expected to appear in a U.S. court on Wednesday

Julian Assange is expected to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge at Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth in the Pacific, on Wednesday. he is expected to return to his home country of Australia after his plea and sentencing. The hearing is taking place in Saipan because of Assange’s opposition to travelling to the continental U.S. and the court’s proximity to Australia, prosecutors said.

Chinese Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong likely to meet Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Wednesday

Top diplomats of Nepal and China on Tuesday reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations and vowed to enhance their cooperation in mutually agreed areas based on the principles of Panchsheel, mutual trust and goodwill. Chinese Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong is likely to meet President Ramchandra Paudel and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha on Wednesday before concluding his three-day official visit.

Sri Lanka approves debt restructuring with creditors; to sign deal on Wednesday: Govt spokesman

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka has approved the debt restructuring deal with its creditors while the negotiations with international sovereign bondholders are to be continued further, cabinet spokesperson and minister Bandula Gunawardena said on Tuesday.

Spectrum auction sees muted on day 1; Telcos place bids worth ₹11,000 crore in five rounds

The government has put over 10,500 Mhz spectrum in eight frequency bands — 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz, 2,500 MHz, 3,300 MHz and 26 GHz — valued at ₹96,238 crore at base price, for auction. The auction will resume on Wednesday, going into the sixth round.

