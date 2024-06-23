Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha from Monday

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha beginning Monday will see oath-taking by newly-elected members followed by the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker on June 26 and President Droupadi Murmu’s address to joint sitting of both the Houses on June 27. The row over the appointment of BJP leader and seven-term member Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker is likely to cast a shadow over the session. On Monday, President Murmu will administer the oath to Mahtab as the pro tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Centre’s high-level panel on exam reforms to meet on Monday: Sources

The Union Education Ministry’s high-level panel for suggesting exam reforms and reviewing the functioning of the National Testing Agency will meet on Monday, sources said.

Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

Embattled Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s interim stay on a trial court’s order granting him bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. One of the lawyers of the chief minister said that they will be seeking an urgent listing of the petition on Monday.

First Cabinet meeting of the new Andhra Pradesh government on Monday

The first Cabinet meeting of the new NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, headed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is scheduled on Monday.

Supreme Court to hear on Monday Haryana’s plea against quashing of extra marks policy

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of Haryana government against a High Court order, quashing the State’s policy of granting additional marks to its residents in recruitment exams.

Extremely heavy rain expected in three north Kerala districts, IMD issues red alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur Districts of Kerala and an orange alert for six other districts in the state forecasting heavy rains. Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts have been put on orange alert for Sunday. The IMD has also issued an orange alert in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Monday.

Government to announce names of bidders of the first round of critical, strategic mineral blocks on Monday

The government on Monday will declare the names of the bidders who have won the blocks in the first round of critical and strategic mineral blocks auction. The preferred bidders will be declared during the launch of the fourth round of the auction of critical and strategic mineral blocks.

Near perfect India could play party poopers to under pressure Australia

India will be out to derail Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign when they take on their shocked and under-pressure opponents in their final Super 8 game in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Monday.