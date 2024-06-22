Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

NTA to conduct NEET-UG retest for 1,563 candidates on Sunday

These candidates were earlier awarded grace marks to make up for the loss of time at six centres.

Amit Shah to review flood preparedness on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday review preparedness to deal with floods that affect various parts of the country during the monsoon.

Delhi water crisis: AAP leaders to meet Lieutenant-Governor

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party, including its MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders, will meet Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Sunday to find a solution to the deepening water crisis faced by the city.

Kelu to be sworn-in as Minister in Kerala’s LDF government on Sunday

The oath-taking ceremony of CPI(M) MLA O.R. Kelu as a Minister in the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala will take place at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, an official source said in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Euro 2024: Germany faces Switzerland with both teams unbeaten and eyeing top spot in Group A

Germany goes for a third straight win in Group A against a Switzerland team that also is unbeaten. Germany has advanced to the knockout stage, and Switzerland is sure to confirm its place on Sunday.

Euro 2024: Scotland hoping to reach knockout stage for 1st time when it plays Hungary

Scotland faces Hungary on Sunday in Stuttgart in their final Group A match. Both teams hope it’s not their last game at the European Championship.

T20WC: England eye massive win over USA to stay alive in semifinal race

Defending champions England will need their power hitters to do the job against a demoralised yet tricky USA in their final Super 8 match as they eye a huge win to keep themselves in contention for a semifinal spot at the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown on Sunday.

T20WC: Afghanistan set for stern Australia test

A stern test awaits Afghanistan as they take on a rampant Australia in their T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 1 clash in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday.

India women eye ODI series clean sweep against South Africa

India were able to tame varied challenges thrown at them by South Africa so far, and they will be eager to take the series to its fitting conclusion of a 3-0 margin during the third and final ODI in Bengaluru on Sunday.