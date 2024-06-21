Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Modi, Hasina to hold talks on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will hold wide-ranging talks on Saturday to give new momentum to the bilateral ties. Hours after Hasina began a two-day state visit to India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met her and discussed various bilateral issues.

Delhi court to hear on Saturday Engineer Rashid’s interim bail plea to take oath as MP

A Delhi court is likely to hear on Saturday further arguments on an application filed by Engineer Rashid, arrested in a 2016 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, seeking interim bail to take oath as an MP.

TDP’s Ayyannapatrudu poised for unanimous election as Speaker in Andhra

TDP legislator C Ayyannapatrudu is poised to be elected unanimously as the Speaker of Andhra Pradesh’s 16th Legislative Assembly as no other MLA has filed a nomination to challenge him. The official announcement of Ayyannapatrudu’s election would be made on Saturday.

NSD, Delhi Tourism to organise children’s theatre workshop, festival from Saturday

The National School of Drama along with Delhi Tourism and Development Corporation will organise ‘Rang Amlan’, a children’s theatre festival and workshop, at Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti at Rajghat in New Delhi from Saturday, the drama school announced on Friday.

GST Council likely to deliberate on online gaming tax, Par panel recommendation on fertiliser

The GST Council, in its meeting on Saturday, is likely to deliberate on various issues, including taxation on online gaming and the Parliamentary standing committee’s recommendation for lowering tax on fertiliser, according to sources.

T20 WC: Pressure building on top-order and Dube as India take on Bangladesh

The ever-present tension of their over a decade-long big-stage rivalry would make for an engrossing sub-plot when an undefeated India takes on a faltering Bangladesh, both teams desperately hoping for their batting stars to strike form in the Super Eights clash of the T20 World Cup in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday.