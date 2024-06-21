Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to lead Yoga Day event on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday embarked on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir where he will inaugurate or kick start projects worth ₹1,500 crore and participate in the International Yoga Day on Friday.

Delhi water crisis: Atishi to sit on indefinite hunger strike from Friday

Delhi Water Minister Atishi said she will sit on an indefinite hunger strike at Bhogal in south Delhi from Friday noon to press on her demand for getting 100 million gallons of water per day from Haryana.

Odisha extends curfew in Balasore till Friday midnight

With tension still prevailing in some parts of Balasore town, the Odisha government on Thursday further extended the curfew period till the midnight of Friday, while also allowing six-hour relaxation on Friday, officials said.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly session to commence on Friday

The first session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly after the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena came to power in the State will be convened on Friday.

Yusuf Pathan moves Gujarat High Court against encroachment notice by Vadodara Municipal Corporation

Former India cricketer and newly-elected Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan on Thursday approached the Gujarat High Court against a notice issued by the Vadodara civic body, asking him to remove the alleged encroachment on a piece of land owned by it in the city. After hearing arguments presented by senior advocate Yatin Oza, who appeared for Pathan, a single judge bench comprising Justice Sangeeta Vishen asked the VMC’s lawyer to put forward the civic body’s side in the next hearing scheduled on Friday.

Bangladesh PM Hasina begins state visit to India on Friday

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay a two-day state visit to India beginning Friday to further expand the already close ties between the two countries.

World Chess Championship: FIDE officials in Chennai on Friday for venue recce

A two-member team of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) will be in Chennai on Friday as part of their inspection for the World Championship venue.

T20 WC: England batters look to tame strong South African bowling

If their authoritative win against the West Indies is a sign, England batters seemed to have found their cloak of invincibility at the right time and they will eye an encore against a formidable South African bowling unit in a Group-2 match of the T20 World Cup Super 8s in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Friday.