Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to visit Varanasi, release 17th PM KISAN installment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his constituency Varanasi on June 18, for the first time after swearing in for his third term. He is scheduled to release the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, amounting to over ₹20,000 crore, for 92.6 million farmers across the country.

IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Assam

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a week-long forecast predicting continuous rainfall in Guwahati, Assam. IMD has specifically warned of exceptionally heavy rainfall on June 18. IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from June 16-17, and subsequently from June 18 to 20. Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh is expected to experience heavy rainfall from June 18 to 20.

NEET exam row: AAP to protest against Centre at Jantar Mantar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will protest against the Centre at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 18 over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, party Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said. He said the AAP will protest against the Central government across the country on June 19.

Putin to visit North Korea for talks with Kim Jong Un

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in North Korea on June 18 for a two-day visit, his first in 24 years, both countries announced. Putin is expected to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for talks focused on expanding military cooperation as they deepen their alignment in the face of separate, intensifying confrontations with Washington.

Neeraj Chopra set to resume Olympic build-up at Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to competitive action at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 18 against a stellar field, hoping to continue his build-up to Paris Games with renewed vigour. The lone Indian in the field here, Chopra will be up against German teenage sensation Max Dehning, who is the youngest member of the coveted 90m club, which Chopra is aspiring to enter.

