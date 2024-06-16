Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Will appear before CID for inquiry on June 17: Yediyurappa

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, facing a POCSO charge, returned to Bengaluru on Saturday and said he will appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 17 for questioning. The former CM returned a day after the Karnataka High Court had restrained the CID from arresting him in connection with the POCSO case. It also directed the veteran BJP leader to appear before CID, which is probing the case, on June 17. Addressing reporters here, Yediyurappa said, “I had gone to Delhi for a pre scheduled programme. I had informed in advance in writing that I will appear for an inquiry on June 17. The High Court has given an order restraining CID (from arresting). I’m appearing for an inquiry on Monday. Unnecessarily some tried to create confusion, I don’t want to blame anyone, everyone knows the fact.” “... people will teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies,” he said. A court here on Thursday had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa in the case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on March 14 this year.

Kolkata Metro to run 214 trains in North-South corridor on June 17

Metro Railway will run 214 trains on June 17 on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Zuha in the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia) stretch, an official statement said on Saturday. On a normal day, the Metro Railway runs 288 trains. But as Monday is a holiday due to Eid-Ul-Zuha so 214 trains will run on that day, it said. The first train will commence at 6:50 am from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash (New Garia) and from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar on that day. The last train for Kavi Subhas from Dumdum will leave at 9:40 pm and the last Dumdum-bound train from Kavi Subhash will also leave at 9:40 pm.

Pilgrims commence the final rites of Hajj as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

Masses of pilgrims on Sunday embarked on a symbolic stoning of the devil in Saudi Arabia under the soaring summer heat. The ritual marks the final days of the Hajj, or Islamic pilgrimage, and the start of the Eid al-Adha celebrations for Muslims around the world. The stoning is among the final rites of the Hajj, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It came a day after more than 1.8 million pilgrims congregated at a sacred hill, known as Mount Ararat, outside the holy city of Mecca, which Muslim pilgrims visit to perform the annual five-day rituals of Hajj. The pilgrims left Mount Arafat on Saturday evening to spend their night in a nearby site known as Muzdalifa, where they collected pebbles to use in the symbolic stoning of pillars representing the devil. The pillars are in another sacred place in Mecca, called Mina, where Muslims believe Ibrahim’s faith was tested when God commanded him to sacrifice his only son Ismail. Ibrahim was prepared to submit to the command, but then God stayed his hand, sparing his son. In the Christian and Jewish versions of the story, Abraham is ordered to kill his other son, Isaac.

Noida Police imposes Section 144 ahead of Bakrid, Ganga Dussehra

In view of upcoming festivals Bakrid and Jyeshtha Ganga Dussehra, restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced across Noida and Greater Noida from Sunday to Wednesday, police said. Prohibitory orders are being imposed to maintain peace and harmony during the festive period, they said on Saturday. The Ganga Dussehra would be celebrated on Sunday while Bakrid would be observed on Sunday and Monday. Public prayers, worship, processions and other religious events in public places are entirely prohibited unless special permission is obtained, according to a police order. “In view of the potential threat to public order posed by anti-social elements, it cannot be ruled out that such individuals may disrupt peace,” Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya said.

Petrol, diesel to get costlier in Karnataka as govt hikes sales tax on fuel - follow-up

Karnataka government on Saturday hiked sales tax on fuel which will make petrol and diesel costlier. According to official sources, petrol will now go up by Rs 3 and diesel by Rs 3.5 per litre. In a notification issued by the Finance Department, the government has hiked sales tax on petrol by 3.92 percentage points, from 25.92 to 29.84 per cent. On diesel, the hike is 4.1 percentage points, from 14.34 to 18.44 per cent. This notification shall come into force with immediate effect, it said.

BJP to protest in front of Vidhana Soudha against fuel price hike tomorrow: Karnataka LoP Ashoka

Karnataka Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party Leader R Ashoka said that the BJP will mobilise bullock carts and bikes and organise a stir in front of the Vidhana Soudha on Monday to protest against the fuel price hike by the state government. R Ashoka said, “We are against the increase in petrol and diesel prices by the state Congress government. Tomorrow, we are going to protest at Freedom Park in Bangalore at 11:30 am. This protest will be led by BJP State President BY Vijayendra and myself. We are going to protest against the Congress government across the state.

Stock market to remain closed on Monday for Bakrid

The stock market will be closed for trading on Monday on account of Bakri Eid. The trading is set to resume on Tuesday, according to the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) official website. The market will be closed on Monday in all segments, including stocks, derivatives, and SLBs. Additionally, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will be closed for the morning session on June 17 but will reopen in the evening from 5:00 PM until either 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM.

Much of US braces for extreme weather, from southern heat wave to possible snow in the Rockies

After days of intense flooding in Florida, that state and many others are bracing for an intense heat wave, while the Pacific Northwest will experience unseasonably cold weather and the potential for late-season snow in the Rocky Mountains early next week. The chaotic weather map includes the potential for severe thunderstorms developing in between hot and cold fronts. Forecasters said the colliding fronts could lead to areas of flash flooding between eastern Nebraska and northern Wisconsin on Saturday night, as well as strong storms across parts of eastern Montana into North and South Dakota. Meanwhile, a plume of tropical moisture will reach the central Gulf Coast during the next couple days, with heavy rain expected Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said the threat of heavy rains in Florida continues to dissipate, but some thunderstorms that manage to develop could result in local flooding issues given the already saturated soil. Areas between Miami and Fort Lauderdale were left underwater in recent days as persistent storms dumped up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) in southern parts of the state.

U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan expected to arrive in Delhi

On Monday, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected to arrive in Delhi to discuss India-U.S. cooperation — in strategic, technological, and intelligence areas — with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval. The NSAs will meet for the first time since the U.S. released details of a case allegedly involving Indian security officials in a plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, another Khalistani separatist wanted in India.

Ukraine opens its Euro 2024 campaign against Romania amid backdrop of war back home

Ukraine, competing against the backdrop of the war at home against Russia, opens its European Championship campaign with a match against Romania in Munich on Monday. The other teams in Group E are Belgium and Slovakia. Kick-off is at 3 pm local time (1300 GMT). Here’s what to know about the match: Match facts — Ukraine is looking to back up its most successful campaign to date, having reached the quarterfinals at Euro 2020, where it was eliminated by eventual runner-up England.

Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappé and France aim to start with a win over on-form Austria

World Cup runner-up France is one of the favourites for Euro 2024 and starts its campaign Monday in Dusseldorf against Austria. Poland and the Netherlands are the other teams in Group D. Kickoff is at 9 pm local time (1900 GMT). Here’s what to know about the match: Match facts — France had a strong 2023 with eight wins from 10 games and only one loss, to Germany. Four games this year have already included a 2-0 loss — again to Germany — in a March friendly and a 0-0 draw with Canada last week in France’s last game before Euro 2024. France’s players have been speaking out on politics ahead of upcoming elections, with forward Marcus Thuram calling on French people to “fight daily” to keep the far right out of power. Teammate Ousmane Dembélé urged people to vote ahead of the first round of elections on June 30.

Bangladesh look to seal Super Eight spot in clash against Nepal; New Zealand take on PNG

Bangladesh will look to iron out their flaws and seal the second Super Eight spot from Group D when they take on a tricky Nepal in the T20 World Cup here on Monday. With four points, Bangladesh are all set to progress further in the tournament from the last group in the competition but a spirited Nepal will pose a strong threat.

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands

Wary of the Dutch firepower and current form, the 2014 champions Sri Lanka, who are placed fifth in Group D, will take on the third-placed Netherlands. Already out of reckoning for the Super Eight round, Sri Lanka’s pride will be at stake given they have had a tournament to forget, marred with multiple issues on and off the field. For the Scott Edwards-led Netherlands team, there will be a great deal of motivation to bring out their best and hope for a big win as well as luck to favour them.

T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea

A consolatory win over a lowly Papua New Guinea would be the best that the New Zealand can walk away with in this T20 World Cup, with curtains coming down on their campaign prematurely. For a team as consistent as New Zealand in ICC tournaments, the Kiwis have paid a heavy price for being sluggish at the start as a couple of defeats upfront led to their surprisingly early exit.