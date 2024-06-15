Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Amit Shah to review J&K security situation on Sunday

The Union Home Minister will take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday in the wake of the recent terror attacks there and is expected to give broad guidelines to intensify counter-terror operations, sources said. The Home Minister will also review the preparation for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage set to start on June 29.

Dhankhar to inaugurate ‘Prerna Sthal’ on Sunday

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Sunday inaugurate ‘Prerna Sthal’, which will house all statues of freedom fighters and other leaders that were earlier placed at different places in the Parliament complex.

BJP forms panel of 4 MPs to look into post-poll violence in Bengal, TMC rubbishes allegation

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Saturday formed a four-member committee to look into the alleged political violence in West Bengal, as the party accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of remaining a mute spectator. Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari met BJP workers, who have been affected by alleged attacks by the TMC after the polls, in Coochbehar district. “If Governor C.V. Ananda Bose gives me time, I will meet him at Raj Bhavan on Sunday with 100 people who became homeless due to the TMC attacks,” he said.

UPSC exam: Delhi Metro Phase-III services to start at 6 a.m. on Sunday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that train services on Phase-III sections will be available from 6 a.m. on Sunday in view of the upcoming UPSC examination. Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 a.m. on June 16, Anuj Dayal, the DMRC’s principal executive director (corporate communication), said. The Phase-III sections include trains running between Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden, and Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka.

Ukraine peace summit concludes on Sunday

More than 100 countries and organisations have gathered for a major conference in Switzerland dedicated to setting out a path toward peace between Ukraine and Russia, but there will be no delegation from Moscow. U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan will represent the United States at the summit on Sunday and help establish working groups on returning Ukrainian children from Russia and on energy security.

England faces Serbia at Euro 2024 in Group C opener as Three Lions aim to end 58 years of hurt

England is among the favorites to win the European Championship and end its long wait for a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup. Gareth Southgate’s team begins its campaign against Serbia in Group C on Sunday.

Rampant Australia wary of Scotland threat; Pakistan take on Ireland in dead rubber in T20 World Cup

A rampant Australia will be wary of Scotland threat when the two teams clash in a crucial Group B encounter in the T20 World Cup here with the outcome set to influence Super Eight qualification. With Australia having already booked one spot for the Super Eight from Group B, Scotland and England are in race for the second position. Meanwhile, Babar Azam’s Pakistan will look to restore some pride when they take on a under-firing Ireland in their final Group A match at Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday.