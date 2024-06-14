Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Excise scam: Court seeks Tihar’s response on Kejriwal’s application, adjourns bail plea hearing

A court in Delhi on Friday sought Tihar jail’s response on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s application seeking to allow his wife to join a medical board constituted to determine his health condition and treatment. Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar directed the authorities concerned to file their reply in the matter by Saturday.

Delhi water crisis: Cong workers to hold ‘matka phod’ protest on Saturday

Delhi Congress workers will break pitchers on Saturday to highlight people’s plight due to water scarcity in the national capital, its chief Devender Yadav said and demanded a special session of the assembly to discuss the issue.

A peace summit for Ukraine opens this weekend in Switzerland. But Russia won’t be taking part

The conference on Saturday and Sunday, underpinned by elements of a 10-point peace formula presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in late 2022, is seen as a largely symbolic effort on the part of Kyiv to rally the international community and project strength against Russian might.

Muslims start the Hajj against the backdrop of the destructive Israel-Hamas war

On Friday, the pilgrims made their way to Mina, officially opening the Hajj. They then will move for a daylong vigil Saturday on Mount Arafat, a desert hill where the Prophet Muhammad is said to have delivered his final speech, known as the Farewell Sermon. Healthy pilgrims make the trip on foot, others use bus or train.

Euro 2024: Familiar foes Spain and Croatia clash again in group opener

Spain’s bid for a fourth European Championship title begins against Croatia in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium — where the final will be played next month. The other teams in the group are defending champion Italy and Albania. Kickoff is at 9.30 p.m. IST on Saturday.

Euro 2024: Italy opens title defence against Albania in Group B

Italy begins the defence of its European Championship title against Albania on Saturday in their first Group B match. The other teams in the group are Spain and Croatia. Kickoff is at 12.30 a.m. IST (Sunday) in Dortmund.

England eye dominant show to stay in Super 8 contention; ousted Kiwis search elusive win

Defending champions England will be eager to brush aside Namibia ruthlessly here on Saturday and stay relevant in the race to the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage.

T20 WC: Kohli’s form a bothering point as India face Canada amid rain threat

Star batter Virat Kohli’s string of low scores would be a concern for India when they square off against Canada in their final group match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday, hoping that the sky remains clear in this city even as several parts of Florida are ravaged by torrential rain.