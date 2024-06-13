Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to attend G7 outreach session in Italy on Friday

India will focus on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean at the outreach session of the G7 summit in Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. Mr. Modi left for Italy in his first foreign trip after becoming prime minister for the third term. He will attend the outreach session on Friday and is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with a number of world leaders on the margins of the summit. There is a possibility of a meeting between Mr. Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Pope Francis will become the first pope to address a G7 summit, adding a dash of celebrity and moral authority to the annual gathering. He’ll be speaking Friday about the promises and perils of artificial intelligence, but is expected to also renew his appeal for a peaceful end to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Notification for bypolls in 13 Assembly seats in seven States to open on Friday

The notification for the elections will be issued on June 14, the last date for filing of nomination papers is June 21, the poll papers will be scrutinised on June 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 26. The bypolls will be held on July 10 and the counting of votes will be on July 13.

Upper Yamuna River Board shall convene meeting on Friday: Supreme Court

The Upper Yamuna River Board should convene a meeting on Friday and decide on Delhi government’s application for water supply at the earliest, the Supreme Court said on Thursday

Kheer Bhawani temple to light ‘diyas’ as tribute to terror victims

The Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu is ready to host its annual three-day mela, beginning June 14, the management said on Thursday, announcing that thousands of ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) this year would be lightened to pay tributes to victims of recent terror attacks.

South Africa’s Parliament is due to elect a President on Friday

South Africa has been in a political deadlock since the ANC lost its 30-year majority in an election two weeks ago, forcing it to approach other parties for some kind of agreement to co-govern for the first time. The first priority for the ANC is reelecting Cyril Ramaphosa, but it will need help from other lawmakers because it no longer has a parliamentary majority.

Indian men move to quarterfinals of Asian Team Squash Championships, to face Pakistan

Indian men’s team progressed to the quarterfinals of the Asian Team Squash championship following a 3-0 win over Mongolia in Dalian, China on Thursday. Japan have already qualified for the last eight stage from Pool D. Former champions India will meet Pakistan in the quarterfinals on Friday.

India archers aim for team quotas in final Olympic qualifiers

The Indian archers will be eager to excel and grab men’s and women’s team quotas in the four-day final Olympic qualifier beginning in Antalya, Turkey on Friday. India have so far booked a men’s individual berth through Dhiraj Bommadevara.

All-round Afghans eye win over PNG, Super 8 entry; USA look to go past Ireland

Afghanistan will eye another all-round effort to crush an inexperienced Papua New Guinea in Tarouba, Trinidad and enter the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup, and the result will have another underlying effect — knock out New Zealand. The win will carry Rashid Khan’s side to Super Eight from Group ‘C’ alongside the West Indies, who have qualified on Thursday with a win over New Zealand. It will also mean curtains for the 2021 finalists New Zealand who have lost two out of two. In a strange scenario, a non-playing Pakistan will be more keen on the result of USA and Ireland Group A match at Lauderhill, Florida on Friday. A win for USA, currently second in this group with four points, will put an end to the World Cup campaign of Pakistan, who have two points from three matches. Of course, it will also take the co-hosts into the Super Eight from this group along with India.