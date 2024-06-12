ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - June 12, 2024 10:34 pm IST

Pema Khandu 

PM Modi to leave for G7 summit on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Italy on Thursday to attend the annual summit of G7 advanced economies. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Wednesday that PM Modi’s participation in the G7 summit would provide an opportunity to follow up on outcomes of the G20 summit held under India’s presidency last year.

Pema Khandu to become Arunachal CM for third straight term

Pema Khandu will become the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row, after he was unanimously elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader at a meeting in Itanagar on Wednesday. Mr. Khandu along with his new Council of Ministers will take oath and secrecy of office at Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall on Thursday.

Chandrababu Naidu to assume charge as Andhra Pradesh CM at 4.41 p.m. on Thursday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will assume charge of his office at 4.41 p.m. on Thursday at the State Secretariat in Amaravati, TDP sources said on Wednesday.

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging NEET-UG, 2024 results on Thursday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday as many as three petitions, including the one filed by chief executive of EdTech firm ‘Physics Wallah’, pertaining to the controversy-ridden NEET-UG, 2024 for admission to MBBS, BDS and others courses.

