Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Chandrababu Naidu to be sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM on Wednesday; PM Modi to be present

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday for a fourth term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar as well as several other leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Janasena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan is likely to be offered the post of Deputy Chief Minister in the Naidu-led government.

Mohan Majhi to be sworn in Odisha CM on Wednesday

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi became the third tribal Chief Minister of Odisha after Giridhar Gamang and Hemananda Biswal of the Congress. He will be sworn in during a ceremony at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday at 5 p.m. PM Modi, Chief Ministers of several BJP-ruled States, Union Ministers and top BJP leadership are expected to participate in the event.

SKM MLA Sanjeet Kharel nominated as Pro-tem Speaker of Sikkim Assembly

The first session of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly will be held on Wednesday and the Pro-tem Speaker will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected members.

Monsoon likely to enter south Gujarat by Wednesday: IMD

Light rain and thunderstorms were likely at isolated places in all districts of south Gujarat as well as parts of north Gujarat and Saurashtra region till Wednesday morning, it said.

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari moves Calcutta High Court over post-poll violence in West Bengal

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court, claiming that numerous incidents of post-poll violence were taking place in the state following the Lok Sabha elections. A division bench presided by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam said the court will take up the BJP leader’s petition for hearing on Wednesday.

Over 8,400 devotees to leave for annual Kheer Bhawani yatra on Wednesday

Over 8,400 devotees, mostly from the Kashmiri Pandit community, are scheduled to leave Jammu for the annual Kheer Bhawani mela in Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Bajrang Dal to hold nationwide protest against J&K terror attack

The Bajrang Dal will hold a nationwide protest on Wednesday against a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi in which nine persons, including a two-year old, were killed and several others were left injured, a senior Vishva Hindu Parishad functionary said on Tuesday.

Russian warships conduct Atlantic drills en route to Cuba. New hypersonic missiles are on board

The Cuban Foreign Ministry said the Russian warships will be in Havana between Wednesday and June 17, noting that none will carry nuclear weapons and assuring their presence “does not represent a threat to the region”.

T20 World Cup: The American dream faces litmus test from The Men In Blue

In what must feel like an unlikely dream, USA hosts India in a Group-A ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match in New York on Wednesday.