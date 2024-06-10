Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

TDP Legislature Party to meet to elect Chandrababu Naidu as their leader

The Telugu Desam Party Legislature Meeting will be held on June 11 to elect N. Chandrababu Naidu as the leader, party spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari said. Following this, leaders of the NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena would meet Governor S Abdul Nazeer and stake claim to form government, she said.

BJP Odisha legislature party to meet to choose CM

The BJP legislature party of Odisha will hold its first meeting on June 11 to elect the chief minister and the new government will take oath the next day, Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi said, adding that the BJP’s legislature party meeting will take place at 4:30 pm at the party’s State headquarters. Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav will attend as observers.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s event to thank voters shifted from Amethi to Raebareli

Congress’ event, to be attended by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, to thank the voters of Amethi and Raebareli, after the party’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will be held on the Bhuemau Guest House premises in Raebareli instead of Amethi on June 11, the party’s Amethi district unit chief Pradeep Singhal said, adding the decision was taken to avoid the scorching heat.

Orange alert for two districts of Kerala

The IMD issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rains for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on June 11 and 12. The IMD also issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains for seven districts – Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on June 11.

Blinken returns to Mideast as Israel-Hamas cease-fire proposal hangs in balance after hostage rescue

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to the Middle East on June 10 as a proposed Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal hangs in the balance after the dramatic rescue of four Israeli hostages held in Gaza in a major military raid and turmoil in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Blinken has met with Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Gantz and Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on nearly all his previous trips to Israel. Officials said Blinken is expected to meet with Gantz again on June 11.

EU to secure 40 million avian flu vaccines for 15 countries – officials

The EU will sign a contract on June 11 to secure over 40 million doses of a preventative avian flu vaccine for 15 countries with the first shipments heading to Finland, EU officials said on June 10.

Prannoy to spearhead Indian challenge in Australia Open badminton

HS Prannoy will look to regain his lost form when he spearheads India’s challenge at the Australian Open badminton tournament starting in Sydney on June 11.

Demoralised Pakistan eye big win against Canada to keep T20 WC hopes alive

Shocked by the USA and scarred by India, Pakistan have little to play for and everything to lose when they meet Canada in their penultimate group league encounter of the T20 World Cup in New York on June 11.

FIFA World Cup qualifier: Sunil Chhetri-less India enter testing transition phase against Qatar

The influential Sunil Chhetri’s absence will be a difficult void to fill as the Indian football team enters a testing transition phase with a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying match against heavyweights Qatar in Doha on June 11.

