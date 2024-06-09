Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Narendra Modi 3.0 | Ministers to take charge

Besides PM Modi, 30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 36 Ministers of State too oath on Sunday. The Ministers are expected to take charge in their offices beginning Monday.

Delhi LG Saxena to meet with water minister Atishi on Monday

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will meet with Water Minister Atishi on Monday over the “inadequate” amount of water being released by Haryana through the Munak Canal, one of the national capital’s primary sources of potable water, Raj Niwas officials said.

Haryana govt to give 100 sq yards plots to beneficiaries, says CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said his government will handover possession certificates of 100 square yards plots to over 7,500 BPL families under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana. Mr. Saini said the beneficiaries will be given possession certificates of the plots at many places in Haryana on Monday.

Pune Porsche crash | Police custody of juvenile’s parents ends on Monday

A Pune Court also sent parents of the minor to police custody till June 10 for allegedly tampering with the evidence.

European elections close, final results on Monday

The 2024 European elections will be over once Italian polls close on Sunday at 11 p.m. CET (2.30 a.m. IST, Monday). Final results are expected by 1 p.m. CET (4.30 p.m. IST).

T20 World Cup | South Africa take on plucky Bangladesh

South Africa will hope for a better batting performance when they take on a plucky Bangladesh in their Group D match of the T20 World Cup in New York on Monday.

