Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Narendra Modi set to take oath as PM for 3rd term on Sunday

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath on Sunday for a third straight term, equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own. Hectic parleys involving BJP leadership and allies were on over the share of berths of different constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the new government.

Foreign delegates, special invitees to attend Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Leaders from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region are among the dignitaries and special invitees who will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and his council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening, officials said.

Overseas Friends of BJP to celebrate Narendra Modi’s third swearing-in 22 U.S. cities

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are planning to celebrate his third swearing-in in 22 cities across the United States, a senior leader from Overseas Friends of BJP-USA has said. The celebrations in cities, including New York, Jersey City, Washington DC, Boston, Tampa, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, would be spread over the current and the coming weekends.

European Union elections to conclude on Sunday

European Union parliamentary elections are currently under way in the 27-nation bloc, and will conclude on Sunday.

Indian women go down 2-4 to Germany, suffer seventh consecutive loss in FIH Pro League

The Indian women’s hockey team could not break its sequence of half-a-dozen consecutive losses in the FIH Pro League, losing to Germany 2-4, its seventh consecutive defeat in the tournament in London on Saturday. India will play Great Britain in their last Pro League match on Sunday.

T20 WC: Spotlight on NY pitch as steady India take on wounded Pakistan

A confident and well-adjusted India would look to capitalise on an unpredictable Pakistan’s vulnerable state and lack of familiarity with the tricky conditions here when the traditional rivals lock horns in their eagerly-awaited T20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

French Open men’s final: Carlos Alcaraz seeks a third Grand Slam title and Alexander Zverev a first

When Carlos Alcaraz was a kid growing up in Spain — which, considering he’s only 21, was not all that long ago — he used to run home from school and flip on the TV to check out the French Open. Long before he was preparing to play in Sunday’s final in Paris against Alexander Zverev, Alcaraz watched a lot of matches involving Rafael Nadal, of course, as his countryman was accumulating a record 14 titles at Roland Garros.

