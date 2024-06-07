Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Congress to hold deliberations on poll results at CWC meet

The Congress’ top leadership will deliberate on the Lok Sabha election results and chalk out its future strategy at a crucial meeting of the party’s working committee on Saturday. An extended meeting of the party’s top decision-making body — the Congress Working Committee (CWC) — will be held at Hotel Ashok at 11 a.m. where Congress Legislature Party leaders and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents from various States will analyse its performance and suggest measures to strengthen the organisation.

Multi-layered security planned in Delhi for Modi’s swearing-in

A multi-layered security with five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes, drones and snipers will blanket the Rashtrapati Bhawan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled on Sunday, Delhi Police officials said on Friday. An officer said several roads heading towards the central part of Delhi may be shut on Sunday or there may be traffic diversions since morning. Checkings will be enhanced at the borders of the national capital from Saturday itself.

Several trains cancelled for infrastructure upgrade work at Sealdah, passengers face hardship

Eighty local trains were cancelled on Friday due to the upgrade-related work, including length extension of five platforms to accomodate 12-coach EMU trains and electronic interlocking system, an Eastern Railway official said. He said a good number of trains are also likely to be cancelled on Saturday for the three-day infrastructure modernisation activity at Sealdah station, which started from the early hours of Friday.

Iga Swiatek will face Jasmine Paolini in the French Open women’s final

Entering Saturday, Swiatek is on a 20-match winning streak at Roland Garros as she pursues a third consecutive championship on the red clay, and the Polish star’s career record at the place is 34-2. Paolini was 3-5 at the French Open until this six-win run over the past two weeks.

T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand faces Afghanistan test; Sri Lanka takes on Bangladesh

New Zealand will have no room for complacency when they begin the T20 World Cup campaign against a gutsy Afghanistan side full of IPL stars in a Group C fixture in Guyana on June 8. New Zealand find themselves in the a difficult group with two-time champions West Indies and Afghanistan also vying for the the top two spots.

T20 World Cup 2024: England eyes improved bowling effort to halt formidable Australia

Defending champions England will look to restitch their T20 World Cup campaign through an improved bowling effort when they face ‘old’ rival Australia in a Group B match in Bridgetown on June 8. England’s opening game against Scotland was rained off after the latter made 90 for no loss in 10 overs, forcing the teams to take home a point each.