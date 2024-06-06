Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

NDA MPs to meet on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader

Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are expected to meet on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as Prime Minister for a third term. The swearing-in is likely to be held on Sunday. TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed all party MPs to attend the meeting in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi to appear in Bengaluru Court on Friday in defamation case filed by Karnataka BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before a special court in Bengaluru on Friday in connection with a defamation case filed by the Karnataka BJP for issuing allegedly defamatory advertisements in mainstream newspapers

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former DSP, SHO convicted for staged killing of fruit seller 31 years ago

A special CBI court in Mohali has convicted the then DSP, city, Dilbagh Singh, and the then SHO Gurbachan Singh of Tarn Taran on Thursday for the extra-judicial killing of a fruit seller after abducting him from his residence in 1993. The court will announce the quantum of the sentence on Friday.

Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water for Delhi, asks Haryana to facilitate flow

The acute shortage of drinking water has become an “existential problem” in Delhi, the Supreme Court observed on Thursday and directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital on Friday and Haryana to facilitate its flow.

15 Odia classics to be screened at Bhubaneswar Film Festival

As many as 15 award-winning Odia classics will be screened during the three-day Bhubaneswar Film Festival (BFF) beginning Bhubaneswar on Friday, organisers said. They include the internationally acclaimed ‘Maya Miriga’ (The Mirage, 1984) and the famous ‘Mala Janha’ ( Dead Moon, 1965).

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce monetary policy on Friday

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the next set of monetary policy on Friday morning amid expectations of a status quo on the benchmark interest rates. The Reserve Bank of India has been holding the key interest rate (repo) at 6.5% since February 2023.

Ireland bank on stalwarts to fire against newcomers Canada in T20 World Cup

Ireland will bank on their experienced batters Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling and Harry Tector to recover from the pummeling given by India and get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track when they face a dangerous Canada New York riday.

