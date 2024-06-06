Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

NDA elects Narendra Modi as its leader as government formation process gets underway

The process of government formation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term was set in motion on June 5, with the parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passing a resolution electing Mr. Modi as their leader in a meeting at the PM’s official residence. Calling the June 4 results a mandate against the Narendra Modi government, the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc) at the end of a two-hour meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi on June 5 said it would take “appropriate steps” at the “appropriate time” to realise the people’s desire not to be ruled by the BJP government.

Exhibition to mark 350th anniversary of coronation of Shivaji to open in Delhi on June 6

A special exhibition to mark the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji will open at the National Gallery of Modern Art here on Thursday. The exhibition will showcase a set of paintings depicting the life and legacy of the legendary figure. “To commemorate and celebrate the 350th anniversary of the grand coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a significant day in our nation’s history, an exhibition titled Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Celebration of the 350th Anniversary of the Great Coronation is being presented at National Gallery of Modern Art, (NGMA) Jaipur House, New Delhi on June 6,” the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

IPEF clean economy pact likely to be signed in Singapore on June 6

The 14-IPEF members, including India and the US, are expected to sign the clean economy agreement in Singapore on Thursday, which is likely to push investments in the clean economy sector and promote development of low-cost technologies, an official said. The members of the IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity) bloc concluded talks for the agreement last year in November. After the signing of the agreement, it will be ratified for acceptance. An Indian official delegation of the commerce ministry is already there in Singapore.

Europe Union braces for foreign disinformation as voters head to polls

Voters in the European Union are set to elect lawmakers starting Thursday for the bloc’s parliament, in a major democratic exercise that’s also likely to be overshadowed by online disinformation. Experts have warned that artificial intelligence could supercharge the spread of fake news that could disrupt the election in the EU and many other countries this year. But the stakes are especially high in Europe, which has been confronting Russian propaganda efforts as Moscow’s war with Ukraine drags on.

Chhetri’s last dance in India’s must-win match against Kuwait

Emotions will run high when the talismanic Sunil Chhetri leads India out one last time in a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait here on Thursday, hoping to propel his team into the next round as a parting gift after dominating the national football landscape for 19 years. The 39-year-old Chhetri will hang his boots at the end of this match and would like to ensure that the team enters the final-18 stage of the World Cup qualifiers for the first time. The top two teams from nine groups of four teams each will go on to make the third stage. This round will decide FIFA’s increased allocation of eight World Cup berths for Asia.

T20 WC: Australia chase history, Pakistan open campaign against USA

With the World Test Championship mace and the 50-over World Cup trophy already in their bag, Australia will look to hit the ground running in their quest to become the first team to simultaneously hold all three world titles when they take on Oman in their T20 World Cup opener. Last edition’s runners up Pakistan will take on co-hosts USA in the day’s other match. While on paper, the Babar Azam-led side looks the outright favourite to win the clash, Pakistan’s recent form suggests that it might not be a cake walk. he third match of the day fetaures Papua New Guinea and Uganda. PNG put up a strong show against the West Indies. The two-time champions were put under extreme pressure by PNG bowlers.

