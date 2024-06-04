Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

NDA meeting on Wednesday; Nitish Kumar to attend

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will on Wednesday take part in the NDA meeting scheduled in the national capital, highly placed sources said. Kumar, whose party is set to grab 12 out of the state’s 40 seats, will be leaving for Delhi in the morning. Kumar had visited Delhi during the weekend when he met top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the BJP falling short of majority, Kumar is being seen as a key player whom the opposition INDIA bloc is also sending fillers.

INDIA bloc to meet on Wednesday

The INDIA bloc will meet and decide on Wednesday whether to approach former partners such as the JD(U) and the TDP to attempt government formation at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said. Uddhav Thackeray and M.K. Stalin confirm that the INDIA bloc leaders will meet on Wednesday. Mamata Banerjee said her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC’s national general secretary, would join the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday but lamented that her party has not been informed about it yet.

Shehbaz Sharif says he has ‘serious plans’ to deepen all weather bonds as he makes first visit to China

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is due to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday and is set to hold talks with President Xi Jinping to seek more investments and aid to shore up Pakistan’s deteriorating economic situation.

T20 World Cup 2024: Global interest spikes as Rohit’s men are all set for World Cup kick off

The experienced Indian batting line-up will have to bring its A-game against Ireland in a ground that has been a bowler’s paradise till now.

World Environment Day: June 5, 2024

The theme for 2024, “Our Land, Our Future. We are #GenerationRestoration” emphasizes the importance of restoring land, combating desertification, and enhancing resilience to drought.