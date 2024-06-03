Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Election results 2024: All set for vote counting on June 4 amid tight security

The fate of over 8,000 candidates in fray for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be decided on June 4 when the counting of votes takes place amid tight security in States like West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. On preparations made for counting, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said: “There is a very robust system. There are around 10.5 lakh booths. Each booth will have 14 tables. There are observers and micro-observers. Nearly, 70-80 lakh people are involved in the process.”

Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s verdict dismissing his bail pleas in cases lodged by the ED and CBI in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. As per the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a vacation bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta is scheduled to hear Sisodia’s pleas on June 4.

Hong Kong detains an artist on the eve of the 35th anniversary of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown

Hong Kong police detained a performance artist on the eve of the 35th anniversary of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown, signalling the city’s shrinking freedom of expression. Police on June 3 took away Sanmu Chen on a street of Causeway Bay, a busy Hong Kong shopping district, close to a park that for decades used to host an annual vigil to mourn the victims of the 1989 crackdown. For decades, the vigil in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park used to draw thousands of people each June 4 to remember the crackdown, during which government troops opened fire on student-led pro-democracy protesters, resulting in hundreds, if not thousands, dead.

Holders England hope to set tone against Scotland; Afghans favourites in face off with Uganda

Deprived of ideal preparation by rain, defending champions England will hope to get their act right straightaway when they face Scotland in their T20 World Cup opener in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 4. In the day’s other match, Afghanistan will be the overwhelming favourites against Uganda at the Providence in Guyana. The Africans are making their maiden appearance in the tournament.

