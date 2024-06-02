Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Election Commission to hold press conference

The Election Commission will hold a press conference on June 3, a day before the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha polls. The seven-phase elections which began on April 19 concluded on June 1. This is perhaps for the first time the poll panel has convened a presser on the conclusion of polls.

Campaigning ends for six Karnataka legislative council seats, polling on June 3

Campaigning for the elections to the six Karnataka Legislative Council seats comprising three each of graduates and teachers’ constituencies ended on June 1. The polling will be held on June 3. The counting of votes will take place on June 6.

Heatwave conditions to reel over most parts of north India on June 3: IMD

Heatwave conditions are likely to reel over most parts of the country on June 3, the India Meteorological Department said on June 2. “Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha on June 3,” said the weather bulletin.

Supreme Court to hear on Jun 3 Delhi government plea seeking direction to Haryana to release surplus water

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on June 3 a Delhi government plea seeking a direction to Haryana to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its ongoing water crisis. According to the cause list of the apex court, a vacation bench of justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan is likely to hear the matter.

Supreme Court to hear Maharashtra government’s plea on June 3 against premature release of gangster Arun Gawli

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on June 3 a plea of the Maharashtra government challenging a Bombay High Court order which paved the way for premature release of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case.

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka look to muffle big guns in South Africa batting; Namibia face Oman

Sri Lanka will rely on their exceptionally varied bowling attack to tame the unrestrained batting power of South Africa in their Group D T20 World Cup opener on June 3. They will be eager to get onto the points table at the earliest too as some tricky teams like Netherlands, Bangladesh and Nepal are clubbed with them in the group. In a Group B clash at Bridgetown, Namibia, a dominant force in the African Qualifiers, will be hoping for a winning start against Oman. However, it would not be that easy for Namibia as Oman had run them close in April, before conceding the five-match series 2-1.