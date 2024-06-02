Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Kejriwal to be back in jail on Sunday as court puts off decision on interim bail

With his three-week temporary bail for poll campaign ending, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be back in Tihar Jail on Sunday as a court in Delhi put off till June 5 its order on his plea seeking interim bail on medical grounds.

Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly election results on Sunday

The results of the elections to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh and the 32-member Sikkim State Assemblies will be declared on Sunday, two days ahead of the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes for the Assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will start from 6 a.m. on Sunday, the Election Commission said.

Telangana to complete 10 years of its formation on Sunday

While Telangana celebrates its formation day every year, this year’s celebration is not special just because it is the 10th year. The Congress government is planning to introduce a new emblem, a State song, and modify the Telangana Talli statue., after taking the legislature’s approval. Alleging that Telangana was ruined during the past six months of Congress regime, former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said the BRS party will not attend the decennial celebrations of the state formation by the government on Sunday.

Passengers’ woes continue on second day of Mumbai mega block

Amid the 63-hour mega block on the Central Railway, the work is in progress for widening two platforms at Thane station and extending two at CSMT, but the restrictions hit services of local trains on the second day on Saturday, inconveniencing passengers. This situation is likely to ease by Sunday afternoon when the block period will be over.

Air India’s Delhi-Vancouver flight faces delay; rescheduled for Sunday

Air India’s flight from the national capital to Vancouver, which was to take off early Saturday morning, faced an inordinate delay due to technical issues. The airline said the flight has been rescheduled and is now expected to depart early morning on Sunday. In a span of three days, this is the second instance of an Air India ultra long haul flight getting delayed for long hours.

Indian women’‘s team suffers 1-3 loss to Germany for its fifth defeat on trot in FIH Pro League

The Indian women hockey team’s disappointing run in the FIH Pro League continued as it lost to Germany 1-3 in the first match of the England leg in London on Saturday. India play Great Britain on Sunday.