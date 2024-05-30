Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi begins meditation at the Vivekananda memorial

After offering special prayers at Sri Bhagavathi Amman Temple in Kanniyakumari district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 45-hour-long meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Thursday evening. The Prime Minister will be there in the meditation hall of the memorial till Saturday evening.

Prajwal Revanna’s anticipatory bail plea likely to come up for hearing on Friday

Hours ahead of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna’s scheduled return from abroad to face the law over sexual abuse allegations, the Karnataka government on Thursday said the next course of action, such as cancellation of his passport, will follow if he fails to show up as promised. He said in a video statement earlier this week that he will return on Friday and appear before a Special Investigation Team. He has booked a ticket in an international flight from Munich that is scheduled to land in Bengaluru at 12.30 a.m. on Friday. The anticipatory bail plea moved by the 33 year-old suspended JD(S) MP in a rape case is pending before a city special court and is likely to come up for hearing on Friday. Earlier, some media outlets, including PTI, had erroneously reported that the court had dismissed his bail petition.

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court to hear on Friday Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar’s plea against arrest

The Delhi High Court will hear on Friday a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar against his arrest for allegedly assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal earlier this month.

Central Railway’s 63-hour mega block: Travel only if necessary, says Railways; BEST to run extra bus services

Central Railway will operate two mega blocks over a 63-hour period between Friday and Sunday during which 72 long distance and 930 suburban trains will remain cancelled, a senior official said on Thursday. The mega blocks are in place to widen platforms 5 and 6 in Thane as well as to extend platforms 10 and 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the official said. “A total of 72 mail-express trains and 930 suburban trains on the main line and harbour corridors will remain cancelled between Friday and Sunday,” said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Central Railway.

Structural engineer held for giving stability certificate for Ghatkopar hoarding

A 47-year-old structural engineer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly giving a stability certificate for the hoarding that collapsed earlier this month killing 17 persons, an official said. Manoj Ramkrishna Sanghu is the second person to be taken into custody in connection with the accident in the city’s Ghatkopar area that also left over 80 injured. Mr. Sanghu would be produced in the court on Friday.

Thane factory blast: Directors in police custody till Friday; could be an act of god, says lawyer

A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has remanded till Friday two directors of a chemical company where a blast killed ten persons and injured 60 others, with their lawyer claiming it could be an “act of god”. The police presented the directors of Amudan Chemicals – Malay Mehta and his wife Sneha Mehta – before the Kalyan magistrate court seeking their custody for further investigation.

Indian women’s team confident on eve of Uzbekistan test

The Indian women’s football team will need to up its game to improve its poor record against higher-ranked Uzbekistan in an international friendly in Tashkent on Friday. India and Uzbekistan, ranked 66th and 48th, respectively, in the current FIFA chart, have faced each other 11 times previously. India could manage victory only once, a massive 6-0 win during the 2003 AFC Asia Cup.

