Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi’s meditation at Vivekananda memorial in Kanniyakumari to begin from Thursday

All arrangements, including heavy security, are in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 45-hour stay at the famed, mid-sea Vivekananda Rock Memorial here on Thursday, as he would sit on meditation at the place named after the revered Hindu saint. The beach will be out of bounds for tourists from Thursday to Saturday and private boats would also not be allowed to ferry.

Campaign ends on Thursday for seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls

The silent period for the seventh and last phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls begins on Thursday with polling scheduled for June 1 for 57 seats across seven States and the Union Territory of Chandigarh

Monsoon onset over Kerala, northeast likely by Thursday

Spurred on by Cyclone Remal, southwest monsoon is expected to hit the Kerala coast and parts of northeast by Thursday, a day ahead of the date forecast by the weather office. “Conditions continue to become favourable for the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala during the next 24 hours,” the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Police on alert to arrest Prajwal

According to sources in the Special Investigation Team, the 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru in the small hours of May 31. “He has booked a flight from Munich to Bengaluru by Lufthansa Airlines. The flight will leave Munich on Thursday afternoon and land in Bengaluru at 12.05 a.m. on Friday,” an official said.

Central Railway’s 63-hour mega block to affect Mumbai local train services

“A 63-hour mega block for the widening of platform nos 5 and 6 (in Thane) will start from Thursday midnight while a 36-hour block for the works related to the extension of platform nos 10 and 11 (at CSMT) will kick in from Friday midnight,” Rajneesh Goyal, divisional railway manager of Central Railway’s Mumbai division, told a press conference on Wednesday.

Delhi imposes fine of ₹2,000 for water wastage

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has directed the Delhi Jal Board CEO to immediately deploy 200 teams across the city to implement the measures to check water wastage. These teams will be deployed from 8 a.m. on Thursday and impose fines on anyone found wasting water. The teams will also disconnect any illegal water connections on construction sites or commercial establishments.

Slovenia to decide on recognition of a Palestinian state on Thursday

Slovenia’s Prime Minister Robert Golob has said his government will decide on the recognition of a Palestinian state on Thursday and forward its decision to parliament for final approval.