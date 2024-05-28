Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Delhi hospital fire: Police to check call records of owners, question on-duty doctor

The Delhi Police will check call and messages records of the hospital owners Dr Naveen Khichi and Dr Akash, and question Khichi’s wife, who was on duty at the time when the Vivek Vihar facility went up in flames, leading to the death of six newborns. Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday ordered a comprehensive anti-corruption probe into the registration and regulatory management of all private nursing homes in the wake of the deadly neonatal hospital fire in Vivek Vihar, even as the police summoned the health facility owner’s wife and seven others staff members for questioning. The police are likely to take Dr. Khichi to Jaipur on Wednesday as he had fled to the city after the incident, an officer said.

PM Modi to address three election rallies in Odisha on Wednesday

State BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said, the Prime Minister will address his first public meeting at Baripada Chhau Padia under Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency at 12.30 p.m., which will be followed by a meeting at Remuna under Balasore. His last public meeting will be held at Barua ground in Kendrapara.

Kharge to campaign in Odisha on Wednesday

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will arrive on Wednesday and attend an election meeting in Balasore at 11 a.m. He will then proceed to attend another poll meeting of the party in Bhadrak at 3 p.m.

ECI transfers 3 police officers in Bengal ahead of final phase of polling

The poll panel on Tuesday removed the Superintendent of Police of Sunderban Police district Koteshwar Rao, Minakhan SDPO under Basirhat police district Aminul Islam Khan and IC of Rahra police station Debashis Sarkar to non-election related posts, an ECI official said. “Suggestions for the replacements in these three posts were sought from the state secretariat by Wednesday,” he said.

IMD issues red alert for Arunachal, CM requests people to take precautionary measures

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places of Papum Pare and West Kameng districts, and thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall in isolated places in East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang districts on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Trump hush money trial: Judge likely to instruct jury on Wednesday on law governing the case, factors the panel can take into account

After closing arguments are given, the judge will instruct the jury, likely Wednesday, on the law governing the case and the factors the panel can take into account during deliberations. The deliberations will then proceed in secret, though some clues as to the jury’s thinking may arrive through any notes it sends to the judge with questions.

South Africa’s election might be a defining moment - with new complications.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC are struggling to keep their parliamentary majority and several opinion polls have put the party’s support at less than 50% ahead of Wednesday’s election.

