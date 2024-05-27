Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Delhi court likely to pronounce order on bail plea of Umar Khalid in UAPA case

Delhi’s Karkardooma court on May 28 is likely to pronounce an order on the bail plea of Umar Khalid in the larger conspiracy of Delhi riots case of 2020. He has been in custody since September 2020 in a case under UAPA.

Assam braces for heavy rain in aftermath of Cyclone Remal

Several districts of Assam are on high alert in the wake of forecast for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from May 27 under the impact of Cyclone Remal, which made landfall in neighbouring West Bengal and Bangladesh. An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) release said the India Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Assam along with other northeastern states on May 27 and 28.

Cyclone Remal: IMD sounds red alert for two districts of Tripura

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for two districts of Tripura-Sepahijala and Gumati in anticipation of heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds due to cyclone Remal on May 27. Additionally, an orange alert has been sounded for the South, Dhalai, North, Khowai, Unakoti, and West districts of Tripura, predicting heavy rainfall on May 28.

Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves High Court for bail

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been in jail, filed a petition before the high court on Monday, seeking bail. Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, requested the Jharkhand High Court for an early hearing of the matter. His petition has been listed for hearing on May 28 before the bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay.

Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Odisha for last phase of polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Chandbali, Korei, and Nimapada on May 28. Voting will be held in six Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly segments falling under these parliamentary constituencies in the last phase on June 1.

Haryana advances summer vacations, schools to remain shut from May 28 to June 30

The Haryana government has announced advancing summer vacations in state-run and private schools to May 28. According to an order issued by the Directorate of School Education on May 27, all schools in the state will observe summer holidays till June 30.

China to conduct military exercises in Yellow Sea on May 28-June 3

China’s Shandong Maritime Safety Administration said Monday afternoon it will conduct military exercises in waters of the Yellow Sea, near the city of Qingdao, from May 28 to 6 p.m. (1000 GMT) on June 3, according to a statement. Ships will not be allowed to enter the area during the military exercises, the statement said.

Egypt’s Sisi, other Arab leaders to visit China this week: Foreign Ministry

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as well as leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Tunisia will visit China this week, Beijing’s foreign ministry said. The leaders will from May 28 to June 1 “pay state visits to China and attend the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum”, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement.

Indian shuttlers eye productive outing at Singapore Open

Top Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, will look to hit top gear at the $850,000 Singapore Open, beginning in Singapore on May 28, with an additional objective of fine-tuning their preparations for the Paris Olympics.