Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognisance of Rajkot fire

The Gujarat High Court took suo motu cognizance of the fire tragedy calling it prima facie a “man-made disaster”. The issue will be heard in the Gujarat high court on May 27. The bench of justices Biren Vaishnav and Devan Desai observed that such gaming zones and recreational facilities have come up without the necessary approvals from competent authorities.

Supreme Court to hear BJP’s plea against Calcutta HC order on advertisements during Lok Sabha polls

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on May 27 a plea filed by the BJP challenging a Calcutta High Court order that had refused to interfere with a single-judge verdict restraining the party from issuing advertisements that are allegedly “violative” of the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha polls.

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bihav Kumar moves court for bail

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, has moved a bail plea at a court, which has sought a response from Delhi Police, sources said. Kumar’s counsels moved the plea after he was sent to four days of judicial custody on May 24, court sources said and added that the plea is listed for hearing on May 27.

Cyclonic storm Remal: Tripura issues red alert in four districts

The Tripura government issued a red alert in four districts — South, Dhalai, Khowai, and West — in the wake of severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ which has begun landfall between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts. “Thunderstorms with lightning, squally winds reaching speeds of 60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, and heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely in isolated areas of South, Dhalai, Khowai, and West Tripura districts on May 27. Hence, a red alert has been issued in these four districts,” Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey said.

Rajasthan swelters at 50 degrees Celsius, severe heat wave to continue

A relentless heatwave engulfed large parts of North India with temperatures touching 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan. The 50 degrees Celsius was recorded in Phalodi in the last 24 hours. “Heatwave to a severe heat wave is very likely over many parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on May 27,” the IMD said.

Rafael Nadal says he is feeling better and this might not be his last French Open

Rafael Nadal smiled. He joked. He sounded upbeat. He’s been playing well and feeling better in practice. He is eager to get going at Roland Garros after dealing for so long with hip and abdominal problems. Because his ranking is so low after such little activity — once No. 1, he was No. 276 this week — Nadal did not get the benefit of a seeding and was drawn to face No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in a showdown that will be the focus on May 27, Day 2 of the tournament.

