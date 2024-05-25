Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Cyclone Remal likely to make between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on Sunday midnight

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, named Remal, on Saturday evening and is likely to turn severe before making landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday midnight, the IMD said. Named by Oman, Remal, meaning sand in Arabic, is the first cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in this pre-monsoon season. The weather system, moving at a speed of 12 kmph over the east-central Bay of Bengal, was 350 km south-southeast of Sagar Island in West Bengal at 5.30 pm on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said. Moving in a northward direction, it is likely to concentrate further into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday morning and cross West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara with a wind speed of 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph, by midnight of Sunday. The IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rainfall in north Odisha on Sunday and Monday owing to the weather system. Extremely heavy precipitation is also likely in Assam and Meghalaya, and heavy to very heavy rains in the other northeastern states of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on Monday and Tuesday. The authorities of Kolkata airport have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of Remal.

Children among more than 20 killed in fire at Rajkot gaming zone

At least 24 persons including at least 12 children were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a game zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on May 25 evening, officials said. Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava told the media that the cause of the blaze would be investigated and that a message had been issued to all the gaming zones in the city to close operations. The gaming zone was privately owned by Yuvraj Singh Solanki and the police will file a case of negligence against him.

PM Modi to base himself in Varanasi from Sunday to June 1

PM Modi has, in the last fortnight, made two visits to Varanasi, and a day before he filed his nomination on May 14. As the sixth phase of the polling concluded on Saturday, BJP leaders will gather in Varanasi for one final push for the Lok Sabha elections.

Amit Shah to visit Odisha on Sunday

The Union Home Minister will address election rallies in Baripada, Chandabali, Korei and Nimapara.

Results of Odisha class 10 State Board exams to be declared on Sunday

Results of the class 10 examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be declared on Sunday, an official said. The results of examinations for the High School Certificate (HSC), State Open School Certificate (SOSC) and Madhyama (Sanskrit), which were simultaneously in February and March, will be published at 10.30 am on that day, board president Srikant Tarai said. The results will be available on www.bseodisha.ac.in from 11.30 am. The results can also be accessed by sending an SMS to 5676750 with OR10<Roll Number>.

China, Japan and South Korea to hold their first summit since 2019

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the summit on Sunday and Monday, an official for Yoon’s office said. Bilateral discussions will take place on Sunday and the summit is planned to cover six areas of cooperation that include sustainable development, people-to-people exchanges as well as economy and trade, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told reporters. Kim added the summit would serve as a turning point for fully restoring a three-way cooperation system.

Indian women’s hockey team suffers second straight loss to Belgium in European leg of Pro League

The Indian women’s hockey team on Saturday lost to Belgium 1-2 -- its back-to-back defeat to the home side -- as its European leg of the FIH Pro League further slipped into chaos. India will play against Argentina in their next match in Antwerp on Sunday.

IPL 2024 Final: KKR vs SRH: Knight Riders, Sunrisers in the ultimate showdown

Marquee sporting clashes always pit one leader against another but this IPL final will be about Gambhir’s brain, which is always ticking against a captain who has transcended boundaries to turn into a leader of men.