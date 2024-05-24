Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Cyclone Remal to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night: IMD

A cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal will make landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Bangladesh’s Khepupara on Sunday midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season and will be named Remal, according to a system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region. The system will strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Saturday morning and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night.

2024 Lok Sabha polls, phase 6 | Over 11 crore voters to decide fate of 889 candidates in penultimate phase on Saturday

Over 11 crore voters will decide the fate of 889 candidates contesting in the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections across 58 seats in six States and two Union Territories. Besides the national capital, polling will be held Saturday in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats of Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir. Simultaneously, polling will be held for 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha. The Election Commission has deployed around 11.4 lakh polling officials at 1.14 lakh polling stations.

Priyanka Gandhi, Dimple Yadav to hold road show in Varanasi on Saturday

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav will hold a joint road show in Varanasi on Saturday in support of INDIA bloc candidate Ajay Rai. Congress spokesperson Shailendra Singh said the road show will start from Durgakund temple and come to end after paying obeisance at Ravidas Temple.

Night racing returns to Mumbai after two decades with JK Tyre-backed Drag Star Night Race

Over 60 super cars and 25 super bikes will roar to life on Saturday as night racing returns to Mumbai after nearly two decades with the Drag Star Night Race. The competitions will take place at the restricted Juhu Airport, once a haven for racing and off-roading events. The JK Tyre-backed event promises high adrenaline and non-stop thrills as cars and bikes race in pairs along a 400-metre strip.

India lose 1-4 to Belgium in FIH Pro League

Defensive lapses cost the Indian men’s hockey team as it went down 1-4 to hosts and world no.3 Belgium in the European leg of the FIH Pro League in Antwerp. India will again play Belgium on Saturday.

Indian women suffer second straight loss in European leg of Pro League, lose 0-2 against Belgium

The Indian women’s hockey team lost its second game on the trot in the European leg of the FIH Pro League as Belgium handed the visitors a 0-2 defeat in Antwerp. Despite maintaining possession and making regular circle entries, India couldn’t find the back of the net. India will play Belgium again in their next match on Saturday.

Indian compound mixed team enters final of Archery World Cup Stage 2

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Priyansh entered the compound mixed team final to confirm India’s second medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 at Yecheonin South Korea on Friday. Jyothi and Priyansh will face USA’s Olivia Dean and Sawyer Sullivan in a clash of the top-two world ranked nations in the gold medal match on Saturday.

