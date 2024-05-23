Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to address rally in support of Kangana Ranaut Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public rallies in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. He will address a rally in support of BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut at Padda maidan in Mandi. PM Modi will also address a public meeting at Nahan in Sirmaur district which is a part of Shimla constituency from where the BJP has fielded Suresh Kashyap.

Low-pressure system to concentrate into depression over central Bay of Bengal by Friday: IMD

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal will intensify and reach Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts as a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday evening, the IMD said on Thursday. This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season and will be named Remal, according to a system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region. “The system will concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal by Friday morning. It will further intensify into a cyclonic storm on Saturday morning and reach Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coast as a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday evening,” said India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Monica Sharma.

Chinese military launches ‘punishment’ drills around Taiwan after new President’s pro-independence speech

The Chinese military on Thursday launched a two-day “punishment drills” surrounding Taiwan in retaliation for “separatist acts” after the self-ruled island’s new President Lai Ching-te rejected Beijing’s sovereignty claims over it. Li Xi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theatre Command, which looks after the Taiwan Strait said, military services including the army, navy, air force and rocket force of the theatre command are being mobilised to conduct the joint drills, code-named Joint Sword-2024A, from Thursday to Friday.

U.S. will announce $275 million more in artillery and ammunition for Ukraine, officials say

The United States is expected to announce an additional $275 million in military aid for Ukraine on Friday as Kyiv struggles to hold off advances by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, two U.S. officials say.

SRH big-hitters up against RR’s spin stars in ‘battle of nerves’ for place in IPL final

IPL’s best power-hitters Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma will face a very different challenge in wily spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in a high-octane second Qualifier in Chennai on Friday.

