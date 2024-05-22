Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi’s Punjab campaign begins on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three Lok Sabha campaign rallies for the BJP in Punjab on Thursday and Friday. BJP State general secretary Rakesh Rathour said that the PM will address a public rally in Patiala on Thursday and another two on Friday in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar.

Delhi Police will come to interrogate my ailing parents on Thursday: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the police will come to interrogate his “ailing” parents on Thursday. While he did not specify the reason, it is suspected that police will be visiting his residence in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to arrive in Tripura on Thursday

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive in Tripura on Thursday on a six-day visit to the northeastern State, a RSS leader said on Wednesday. During the visit, Bhagwat will join a training camp at Seva Dam, RSS state headquarters in West Tripura’s Khayerpur.

Red alert in Kerala’s Idukki and Pathanamthitta as IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall

Amidst widespread rains continuing to lash several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Wednesday for Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall there. High waves in the range of 0.4 to 3.3 metres and sea incursions are forecast along the coast of Kerala from southern Vizhinjam to northern Kasaragod until Thursday night, authorities added.

Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

The Delhi Police on Wednesday brought back Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar from Mumbai, where he had been taken a day before for the discovery of data from his iPhone, an officer said. The officer said as the police custody of Kumar is ending on Thursday, investigators are trying to collect all evidence related to the case.

