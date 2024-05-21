ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - May 21, 2024 09:27 pm IST

PM Modi to address rally at Dwarka in southwest Delhi on Wednesday

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Dwarka in southwest Delhi on Wednesday, police have issued an advisory regarding traffic diversions and asked commuters to avoid certain roads. According to the advisory, PM Modi will visit DDA Park at Dwarka sector-14, opposite Vegas Mall, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to address the rally.

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Haryana on Wednesday

Rahul Gandhi will on Wednesday address poll rallies in Haryana, in his first campaign stop in the State that goes to the polls on May 25. Haryana sends 10 members to the Lok Sabha. Gandhi will hold a rally in the Charkhi Dadri area of the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh constituency. He will address another public meeting in Sonipat, the Congress’ Haryana unit said. In the evening, he will take part in an event in Panchkula.

Vice-President Dhankhar to visit Iran to pay condolence on demise of Raisi

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will fly to Iran on Wednesday to attend an official ceremony to pay condolences on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

IPL Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals desperate to arrest slide against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals will face a stern test of character as they look to arrest a shocking slide in a do-or-die IPL Eliminator against an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

