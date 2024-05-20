Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Funeral rites for Raisi to start on May 21: Iran state media

Funeral rites for Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage who died in a helicopter crash will start on May 21 in the northwestern city of Tabriz, state media reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excise scam: Delhi HC scheduled to deliver order on Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

The Delhi High Court, on May 21, is scheduled to deliver its order on bail pleas of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in money laundering and corruption cases lodged by the ED and CBI respectively in connection with alleged liquor scam.

Hemant Soren attempting to misuse state machinery to subvert probe: ED tells Supreme Court; opposes interim bail plea

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is actively attempting to subvert the probe into the money laundering case against him by “misusing state machinery”, the ED told the Supreme Court on May 20 and opposed his “special prayer” for interim bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. A vacation bench headed by Justice Dipankar Datta is scheduled to hear Soren’s plea against his arrest and for interim bail on May 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebrahim Raisi death: Govt announces one-day state mourning on May 21

A one-day state mourning will be observed across India on May 21 as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, the Union Home Ministry has announced.

PM Modi to hold ‘Matri Shakti Sammlelan’, interact with 25,000 women in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with more than 25,000 women on May 21 in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency. Arvind Mishra, the BJP’s media in-charge for the district, said that Modi will interact with the women — homemakers, doctors, teachers, business owners, advocates, and athletes — during a ‘Matri Shakti Sammlelan’ at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University.

Things to know about an AI safety summit in Seoul

South Korea is set to host a mini-summit on May 21 and 22 on risks and regulation of artificial intelligence, following up on an inaugural AI safety meeting in Britain last year that drew a diverse crowd of tech luminaries, researchers and officials.

Malaysia Masters badminton | Focus on Sindhu as she looks to end title drought

Back from a break, P V Sindhu will look to hit the right notes in her quest for some confidence-boosting wins ahead of Paris Olympics when she spearheads India’s campaign in the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament starting in Kuala Lumpur on May 21.

IPL-17, Qualifier 1 | Salt-less KKR take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in power-hitting slugfest

High-flying Kolkata Knight Riders and an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad, teams that have built their IPL 2024 campaign on power-hitting, will look to outmuscle each other in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on May 21.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.