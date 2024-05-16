Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

AAP MP assault case: NCW summons Kejriwal’s personal assistant on Friday

The Delhi Police recorded the statement of AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on her by an aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, even as the BJP hit out at the AAP supremo for maintaining silence over the incident. Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejriwal, has also been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday over the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to address election rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday.

Will soon file prosecution complaint against Kejriwal, AAP in excise policy case: Enforcement Directorate

In potential trouble for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday told the Supreme Court it will soon file a prosecution complaint against him and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. The hearing remained inconclusive and would continue on Friday.

Elorda Cup Boxing: Four Indian men to play their semifinal bouts on Friday

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen registered a sensational 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Myrzakul to progress to the women’s 52kg final at the Elorda Cup, in Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday. Four Indian men pugilists Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Vishal (86kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg) will play their semifinal bouts on Friday. The finals will be played on Saturday.

FIFA members to vote on the host of the 2027 Women’s World Cup

The FIFA Congress will pick from a winnowed field of two candidates to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup at its meeting in Bangkok this week. A joint bid by the United States and Mexico was pulled late last month, and South Africa withdrew its candidacy in November. That left only two bids standing for Friday’s vote: A joint proposal from Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, and another from Brazil.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.