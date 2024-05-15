Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to address rallies in U.P. on Thursday

The Prime Minister will be holding rallies in Jaunpur and Azamgarh on Thursday. While the Jaunpur rally will also cover Machhlishahr parliamentary seat, the one in Azamgarh will aim to consolidate the party’s position in both Azamgarh and Lalganj seats. Except for Machhlishahr, the BJP lost Azamgarh, Lalganj and Jaunpur to the SP-BSP combine in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP managed to win Machhlishahr by a wafer-thin margin of 181 votes, with party candidate Bholanath Saroj defeating BSP candidate Tribhuwan Ram.

Kavitha moves Delhi HC for bail in CBI case, court to hear plea on Thursday

BRS leader K Kavitha approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking bail in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma is scheduled to hear the bail plea on Thursday along with her petition against a trial court order which allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to interrogate her.

EC summons Andhra chief secretary, DGP over post-poll violence

Taking cognisance of post-poll violence in Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission of India has summoned the State’s Chief Secretary and the DGP on Thursday to “personally explain” the administration’s failure to contain the incidents, sources said.

Hearing continues in Shahi Idgah row on Thursday

The Hindu side in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute on Wednesday told the Allahabad High Court that the claimed compromise made in 1968 between the two sides was a “fraud” by Sunni Central Waqf Board and the mosque committee. Hearing in the matter will continue on Thursday.

Putin to visit China on Thursday to discuss future strategic ties

Days after being sworn in for a fifth term, Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China on Thursday on a two-day state visit to discuss with his close friend and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the future course of their strategic alliance amid mounting pressure on Beijing to scale down its support to Moscow’s continuing war in Ukraine.

Sunrisers look to seal playoff berth; GT aim to end campaign on a high

Masters of their own fate right now despite being erratic, Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope their destructive batting line-up delivers when they take on Gujarat Titans in pursuit of a playoffs berth in the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Thursday.