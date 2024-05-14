Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - May 14, 2024 10:11 pm IST

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Mumbai on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Ghatkopar in the Mumbai North East constituency on Wednesday. It will be a 2.5 km long roadshow starting from 8 p.m. from Shreyas Cinema on LBS Marg to Gandhi Market.

Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Odisha on Wednesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in support of their respective party candidates in Odisha on Wednesday. Shah will hold a roadshow and two public meetings on Wednesday, while Rahul Gandhi will join a bike rally and address an election rally on Wednesday.

IndiaSkills competition to commence from Wednesday

The country’s biggest skill competition IndiaSkills will start from Wednesday and will see the participation of over 900 students from more than 30 states and Union Territories.

China, Pakistan discuss realignment of Karakoram Highway, speed up CPEC projects

China and Pakistan on Tuesday discussed plans for the realignment of the strategic Karakoram Highway, acceleration of the CPEC projects, upgradation of the Karachi-Peshawar railway project, and improvement of the Gwadar Port managed by a Chinese firm. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar Dar is Beijing to take part in the fifth Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. The two leaders will comprehensively review bilateral relations, including economic and trade cooperation; high-level exchanges and visits; upgradation of the CPEC, future connectivity initiatives, and the geopolitical situation.

Rajasthan aim to clinch play-off berth in Parag’s ‘Royal’ homecoming

Riyan Parag, the hottest cricketing property to emerge from India’s north-east, is expected to get a grand welcome from his home fans when Rajasthan Royals try to ensure a safe passage into the IPL play-offs against the ousted Punjab Kings in their penultimate league game on Wednesday.

Top News Today

