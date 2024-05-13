Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Excise case: Delhi court to consider ED charge sheet against K Kavitha on Tuesday

A Delhi court is likely to consider on Tuesday a fresh charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case naming BRS leader K Kavitha and four others as accused. Special Judge for ED and CBI cases, Kaveri Baweja, who was likely to take up the charge sheet for cognisance on Monday, adjourned the matter for May 14. The ED on Friday filed the nearly 200-page prosecution complaint (charge sheet) along with annexures under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Kavitha, an MLC of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, three employees of a company that handled AAP’s Goa campaign (Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd) -- Damodar Sharma, Prince Kumar and Chanpreet Singh -- and a former employee of India Ahead news channel Arvind Singh have been named as accused in the latest charge sheet, sources said. The federal agency had arrested 46-year-old Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi; to file nomination on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a six-kilometre-long roadshow in Varanasi on Monday evening. He is set to file his nomination papers from this Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. Modi garlanded a statue of educationist and social reformer Madan Mohan Malviya at the Malviya Chauraha in the Lanka area here before beginning the roadshow. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Prime Minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat that will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election. A large number of women in saffron attire walked ahead of the vehicle carrying Modi. The group represented ‘matrashakti’.

Calcutta HC adjourns hearing of Sandeshkhali BJP leader’s petition over ‘sting video’ till Tuesday

The Calcutta High Court adjourned till Tuesday the hearing of a petition by Gangadhar Koyal, a BJP leader of Sandeshkhali, seeking transfer of investigation to the CBI into an alleged sting video over accusations of sexual atrocities in the riverine area. Justice Jay Sengupta said the petition by Koyal will be taken up for hearing on Tuesday. The Sandeshkhali BJP leader had claimed in his petition that technology-aided videos mimicking his voice were being circulated in a bid to defame him.

Revanna gets bail in kidnap case; likely to be released from prison on Tuesday

H.D. Revanna, former Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) MLA, who was arrested in connection with an alleged abduction case on May 4 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged multiple instances of sex abuse by his son and “absconding” Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, was granted bail on Monday. He will likely be released on Tuesday. Mr. Revanna has been accused of abducting a rape victim of his son Mr. Prajwal allegedly to prevent her from testifying against him.

Kerala govt ramp up efforts to tackle bird flu outbreak

In light of incidents of bird flu cases in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts, the Kerala government on Monday directed the authorities there to step up efforts to bring the situation under control. State Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation in various poultry and duck farms in the above districts, as well as those under the department. The minister convened the meeting following the outbreak of avian influenza reported from the Government Duck Breeding Centre at Niranam in Pathanamthitta. An official release stated that 4,081 ducks would be culled at the Niranam Government Duck Breeding Centre starting Tuesday.

Former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay moves Calcutta HC alleging police overaction; to be heard on Tuesday

Former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court alleging police overaction by registering an attempt to murder case against him. Justice Jay Sengupta, before whose court the matter was mentioned, directed that the petition will be taken up for hearing on Tuesday. Alleging malafide and overaction on the part of police, Gangopadhyay’s lawyer Rajdeep Majumder submitted before the court that the FIR was lodged to prevent him from campaigning for the election.

Mizoram: Results of class 10 board exams to be announced on Tuesday

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will announce the results of the class 10 final examinations on Tuesday, an official said. MBSE chairman JH Zoremthang said the results will be declared at 12 pm. He said the results could be seen at the MBSE office in Aizawl’s Chaltlang, as well on mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com. Zoremthang said the MBSE will also announce the results of the class 12 exams within this month. This year, the class 10 board exams were held from February 26 to March 15.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of IPL match on Tuesday

Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of an Indian Premier League match between the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants at Arun Jaitley stadium here, officials said. There can be diversion or restriction on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (BSZ Marg) and JLN Marg as per requirement, they said. Commuters are requested to avoid Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO Chowk, and JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate from 5 pm to 11:30 pm on Tuesday, they said. Shuttle facility is available for spectators using the metro at ITO Metro Station and Pragati Maidan Metro Station. Further, park and ride facility is available at Mata Sundari Marg Parking for gate number 1 to 8 and 16 to 18, and at Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road for gate number 9 to 15, the officials said.

Adarsh, Manu top qualifications in fourth 25m Olympic selection trial; to clash in final on Tuesday

Manu Bhaker and Adarsh Singh emerged winners in the qualification rounds of the women’s 25m pistol and men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol respectively in the Olympic Selection Trial here Monday. All five shooters in both men’s and women’s categories will now clash in the final at the M.P. State Shooting Academy ranges on Tuesday. Anish Bhanwala took a healthy four-point lead from the first precision stage into the second rapid-fire stage, only to be pipped by Adarsh on countback, after both posted scores of 583 with the same number of 24-hits in the inner 10-ring. Ankur Goel too shot the same score but had 10 fewer hits in the inner ring, while Vijayveer Sidhu clinched fourth with 581, scoring just one inner-10 more than Bhavesh Shekhawat.

IPL-17: DC vs LSG: Focus on KL Rahul as LSG face DC in playoff battle

Focus will be on skipper KL Rahul as a struggling Lucknow Super Giants look to keep their slim IPL playoff chances alive when they face an equally desperate Delhi Capitals in a must-win game in New Delhi on Tuesday. There has been a lot of speculations about Rahul’s future as LSG skipper after his “public reprimand” by team owner Sanjiv Goenka following their 10-wicket hammering by Sunrisers Hyderabad last Wednesday. Speculations are rife that Rahul may step down as captain or perhaps he will do his duties for the remaining two games before leaving LSG. In either case, the India batter would look to answer with his bat and end things on a high. Rahul hasn’t been in the best of form and it’s not only cost him a place in India’s T20 squad but also left LSG at the 7th spot with 12 points with RCB and SRH, who are also outside the top 4.

Satwik-Chirag look to regain competitive edge as Thailand Open begins

Star shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to regain their competitive edge as they spearhead the Indian challenge at the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament, beginning in Bangkok on Tuesday. The top seeded Indian pair, who are one of the favourites to win a gold at the Paris Olympics, found it a tad difficult to negotiate the variety of serves dished out by the Indonesians and Chinese at the Thomas Cup. Both shuttlers will look to address the slight drop in their level this week when they begin their campaign against Malaysia’s Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn and Tan Wee Kiong. With the Olympic-bound shuttlers looking to fine-tune their skills ahead of the Paris Games, the BWF world tour events will offer the perfect platform for them to test those new strokes or tweaks that they make to their games.