Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

2024 Lok Sabha polls, phase four: Voting on Monday for 96 seats in 10 States/UT; 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

The constituencies that will vote on Monday have 8.97 crore male and 8.73 crore female electors. The 175 Legislative Assembly seats of Andhra Pradesh and 28 Legislative Assembly seats of Odisha will also go to the polls. The polling time has been increased in Telangana (from 7 a.m. till 6 p.m.) to increase voter participation. The Election Commission of India on Sunday said the weather forecast indicated that there would be no heat wave-like conditions in the 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across 10 States and Union Territories which are going to the polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday. Prominent candidates in the fray include Union Ministers Giriraj Singh (Begusarai, Bihar), Nityanand Rai (Ujiarpur, Bihar), Arjun Munda (Khunti, Jharkhand), and Ajay Mishra Teni (Kheri, Uttar Pradesh); five-time Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Baharampur, West Bengal), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj, U.P.), and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad, Telangana).

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to file his nomination papers seeking a third term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. On the eve of the nomination, the PM will hold a massive roadshow in his parliamentary constituency on Monday.

Defamation case: Supreme Court to hear Kejriwal’s plea against summons on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging a Delhi High Court order upholding the summons issued to him in a criminal defamation case for retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018.

Supreme Court to hear on Monday Hemant Soren’s plea against arrest in ED case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former chief minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

GT face formidable KKR in must-win IPL game

Shubman Gill’s return to form will provide a big boost to Gujarat Titans as they square off against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in their must-win IPL game in Ahmedabad on Monday.

