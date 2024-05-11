ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - May 11, 2024 09:49 pm IST

Kejriwal to hold meeting with AAP leaders on Sunday, say party sources

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all AAP MLAs on Sunday, party sources said. The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Civil Lines, they said. “It is a key meeting and will also see discussions on the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi on May 25,” a party source said.

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna on Sunday

On Sunday, he will conduct a roadshow in Patna, and on Monday, he is expected to address rallies in several other constituencies that will go to polls in subsequent phases.

In-form RCB eye fifth win in a row against Pant-less DC

Pushed into a tight corner, Royal Challengers Bengaluru rose above their frailties to notch four wins on the trot to stay alive in the race to play-offs, but Delhi Capitals even sans their suspended skipper Rishabh Pant offer them a different challenge in the IPL match in Bengaluru on Sunday.

CSK look to rekindle playoffs hopes against a strong but hurt RR

In need of a win to firm-up their position in the IPL playoff race, Chennai Super Kings have the heavy task of nullifying a deeply hurt and frustrated Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on Sunday.

