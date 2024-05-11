Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Kejriwal to hold meeting with AAP leaders on Sunday, say party sources

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all AAP MLAs on Sunday, party sources said. The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Civil Lines, they said. “It is a key meeting and will also see discussions on the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi on May 25,” a party source said.

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna on Sunday

On Sunday, he will conduct a roadshow in Patna, and on Monday, he is expected to address rallies in several other constituencies that will go to polls in subsequent phases.

In-form RCB eye fifth win in a row against Pant-less DC

Pushed into a tight corner, Royal Challengers Bengaluru rose above their frailties to notch four wins on the trot to stay alive in the race to play-offs, but Delhi Capitals even sans their suspended skipper Rishabh Pant offer them a different challenge in the IPL match in Bengaluru on Sunday.

CSK look to rekindle playoffs hopes against a strong but hurt RR

In need of a win to firm-up their position in the IPL playoff race, Chennai Super Kings have the heavy task of nullifying a deeply hurt and frustrated Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on Sunday.