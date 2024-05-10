Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

After Supreme Court relief, Kejriwal to attend his first roadshow in Delhi on Saturday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he will participate in a roadshow in South Delhi on Saturday along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann. The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court earlier in the day in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam. This will be Kejriwal’s first roadshow after walking out of Tihar Jail on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to address three poll rallies in Odisha on Saturday

The first one will be in Kandhamal at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday, the second in Bolangir at 11.30 a.m. and another in Bargarh at 1 p.m.

Heavy fighting in Gaza’s Rafah keeps aid crossings closed, sends 1,10,000 civilians fleeing

The World Food Programme will run out of food for distribution in southern Gaza by Saturday, said Georgios Petropoulos, an official with the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Rafah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nisha Dahiya raises hopes of fifth Olympic quota place for India in wrestling

A day after all six Greco-roman wrestlers came up with forgettable performances, Nisha Dahiya kept India’s hopes of a fifth Paris Games quota place alive by moving into the semifinals at the World Olympic Games Qualifier in Istanbul on Friday. Indian men’s freestyle grapplers will hope to offset the below-par showing of their Greco-roman compatriots when they step on the mat on Saturday.

Shooting trials for Olympic selection set to resume in Bhopal

A total of 37 pistol and rifle shooters will resume their quest for a spot in the Indian squad for the Paris Olympic Games when Olympic Selection Trials (OST) 3&4 commence in Bhopal on Saturday.

KKR target playoff berth at home; MI seek to salvage pride

In red-hot form, two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to seal an IPL playoff berth for the first time in three years when they take on the struggling Mumbai Indians in their final home match of the season, in Kolkata on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.